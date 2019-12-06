OnePlus surges ahead strongly as it completes five years in India

OnePlus recently opened its first R&D facility in Hyderabad and the company plans to grow it into its biggest centre globally in three years.

Founded in 2013, OnePlus is celebrating its sixth-anniversary celebration globally. In this short time, the company has been able to garner considerable popularity and major success across the globe.

While the company has expanded across markets in North America, Europe, and China, the brand has had remarkable success in India. OnePlus has completed five years in India and in the last two years, the brand has firmly established its premium positioning in India. The brand is consistently gaining both mind and market share in the country.

According to the recent Counterpoint Research report for the third quarter of 2019, OnePlus registered an incredible year-on-year growth of 95% and emerged among the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the quarter in the country. In contrast, in recent quarters, the shipments for Apple and Samsung declined YoY. In the premium smartphone segment (=Rs 30,000 retail price), OnePlus, with 35% market share, was followed by Samsung with 23% and Apple with 22% share. These top three brands account for about 90% of the overall premium smartphone market in India.

India shining

OnePlus recently opened its first R&D facility in Hyderabad and the company plans to grow it into its biggest centre globally in three years. The city offers a sizable pool of talent as well as a thriving startup scene. OnePlus also plans to start a campus hiring program at several universities in India. The new R&D facility will help OnePlus chart its roadmap towards adopting the Indian market as its home ground. India is an important market for OnePlus, contributing a quarter of its global shipments.

The company is also looking to actively drive offline expansion plans across India which will help it penetrate Tier 2 markets and beyond. As part of its retail expansion plan, OnePlus aims to operate over 5000 offline stores and service centres by the end of 2020.

Marking the anniversary celebration, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, shared “In line with these efforts, we are also actively expanding our retail presence across India, bringing the premium tech experience to all aspiring OnePlus users across all regions in India. We are thankful to our community for playing an integral role in shaping the brand’s identity and helping us elevate our product positioning. We hope our community would be able to make the most of these exciting celebration offers.”

Apart from the launch and success of OnePlus 7 Series smartphones, OnePlus ventured into a new segment this year with its maiden OnePlus TV and also created the first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India.

Anniversary offers

To mark the celebration of the company’s journey in India, OnePlus has announced a series of incredible offers to give back to its thriving India community. OnePlus users and customers can avail these offers starting December 6, 2019 until December 17, 2019.

The company is offering a discount from Rs 2,000 up to Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T.

HDFC Bank card customers can additionally avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500, and Rs 3,000 on purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro respectively across all OnePlus sales platforms. For these three devices, there’s also an option to opt for a special no-cost EMI up to six months on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus experience stores.

As part of these offers, OnePlus is also providing an opportunity for its users to upgrade to the latest OnePlus 7 Series devices. You can exchange your older OnePlus devices and get a cashback of Rs 2,000 on purchase of any new OnePlus 7 Series device on Amazon.in and at OnePlus Experience Stores.

The company hopes that these exciting anniversary offers would provide its current OnePlus community members as well as interested, potential users the opportunity to get on the OnePlus bandwagon.