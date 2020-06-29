OnePlus smart TV 2020 series will have three size options, price teased ahead of July 2 India launch

Presumably the Rs 4X,999 OnePlus TV is a 55-inch model.

OnePlus has teased the pricing for its upcoming smart TV 2020 series and has also confirmed three TV models will be available ahead of their July 2 India launch. The company shared through a tweet that the starting price for the upcoming TV models would be Rs 1X,999 and it would go up to Rs. 4X,999. As of now, the screen sizes for the three models have not been revealed by OnePlus and only a few details on the features are known. This week, on July 2, the OnePlus TV models will be unveiled.

They are already up for pre-booking on Amazon via the extended warranty offer. OnePlus India tweeted about the upcoming TV models over the weekend and announced that three smart TV models would be available at different prices. As per the tweet, the starting price is Rs 1X,999, which the company had teased previously as well. Two more TV models will be available, priced at Rs 2X,999, and Rs 4X,999 respectively. Although the company has not revealed the sizes for these TV models, previous leaks lead us to assume that the Rs 1X,999 OnePlus TV will be a 32-inch HD TV and the Rs 2X,999 will be a 43-inch Full-HD TV.

These two TV models were spotted on the website of Bluetooth SIG. Presumably the Rs 4X,999 OnePlus TV is a 55-inch model. Like the older OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro, it could come with a 4 K display. Nonetheless, the forthcoming OnePlus TV series 2020 should expect certain exclusions in functionality and specifications. As of now, there are just a few TV features identified. Pete Lau, CEO of the company, has previously teased that the upcoming TV models will come with an “innovative Gamma Engine” and a 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut cover.

It was also teased that the upcoming OnePlus TV will have a screen-to-body ratio of 95 per cent and be thinner than the smartphone series OnePlus 8. Additionally, the built-in speakers for 50 percent deeper bass were rotated 90 degrees. The OnePlus TV models are up for pre-booking on Amazon and consumers can do so by purchasing the extended Rs 1,000 warranty.