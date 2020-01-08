OnePlus showcases Concept One phone that can ‘hide’ camera at CES 2020

According to OnePlus, the smartphone can become transparent to show or hide the camera.(Image: OnePlus Twitter)

OnePlus has unveiled its Concept One smartphone at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The first concept phone launched by OnePlus has been developed in collaboration with McLaren. OnePlus Concept One is said to be the first smartphone which can hide the rear camera until the camera application is opened by the user.

According to OnePlus, the smartphone can become transparent to show or hide the camera. This is because of the electrochromic glass that has been used by OnePlus which allows this to happen. The glass is similar to the one which is used in the McLaren 720s sports car which is also made of electrochromic glass. Notably, OnePlus Concept One is their third smartphone in collaboration with McLaren. OnePlus also claims that it just takes 0.7 seconds for the camera phone to activate.

Reports say, OnePlus is also currently working on bringing a tinted glass which will allow users to have a filter while clicking pictures. OnePlus claims that this feature will help users to get finer photos as well.

The back of the OnePlus Concept One is made up of leather with a papaya orange shade being used which is similar to what McClaren’s colour. However, OnePlus has not announced any specifications or launch date of Concept One so far.

Founded by Pete Leu and Cark Pei, OnePlus brand was launched in China in 2013. The company currently operates in over 34 countries across the globe. The smartphone brand is one of the most popular in India with over 35 per cent market share in the country, reports said.

OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 7T a few months back in India. The smartphone has been a hit amongst users in India helping them gain more customers in India.