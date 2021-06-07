OnePlus Sets the Stage for the Nord CE 5G With Insta Posts, Contests

And you could actually get a OnePlus Nord CE 5G without paying any price at all.

There is a new OnePlus on the way. And it is a Nord. After the phenomenal success of the first OnePlus Nord, which was one of the highest selling phones in its segment, OnePlus is all set to launch the next phone in the series in India, the Nord CE 5G. The CE stands for “Core Edition” and OnePlus says that the phone will have everything that made the Nord great. And even a little more, at a price that is likely to be lower.

In best OnePlus tradition, the brand has been using its Instagram handle (@oneplus.nord) to drop hints about the forthcoming phone. And they are as creative as you would expect from a brand that prides itself on Never Settling. A moonwalking youngster with headphones is shown with the message “a bunch of steps forward, one step jack,” to highlight the return of the 3.5 mm audio jack. Another post is an animation that has scoop after scoop being added to a gently melting ice cream cone with a OnePlus device at the very top, with the message “a little more than you expect, at an even better price.” That’s not the last you will see of that cone, for another post has a phone’s camera zooming into it, showing a lot of detail and pro mode, along with the message “all the MP you can handle.” Yes, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be having a 64 megapixel main sensor as well, as compared to the 48 megapixel one on the original Nord. There are also memes and camera samples, highlighting what the new Nord has to offer.

The return of the 3.5 mm audio jack clearly shows that the brand has been listening (pun intended) to its user who have been clamouring for the port. And well, the 64 megapixel camera gives the original Nord a merited MP push. As per the OnePlus site, it will also come with a new sleek and streamlined design and will be “stupidly skinny” at a mere 7.9 mm and Of course, we do not have the final spec sheet yet, but all indications are that the Nord CE is going to be a formidable device in its own right, and at a price one that will appeal to a very wide audience. And you could actually get a OnePlus Nord CE 5G without paying any price at all. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Summer Launch Lottery, where all you have to do is grab a virtual lottery ticket (it costs nothing, relax) and stand a chance of winning a OnePlus Nord CE 5G from June 2 to June 9. OnePlus will be choosing a winner at random every day and giving away a OnePlus Nord CE 5G to them. Even those who do not win the phone have a chance of getting a voucher code which will give them a Rs 100 discount on a phone or TV, if they share their launch event lottery on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. You can also win a OnePlus Nord CE 5G by participating in a multi-choice quiz on the Amazon India website. Of course, to keep in touch with what’s happening, one can simply hit the Notify Me button on the OnePlus India website and on the Amazon India website. In a neat touch, hitting that Notify Me button on the OnePlus India site will not only keep you updated with all things Nord-ic, but will also enter you for a lucky draw that will take place from May 27 to June 10. There will be prizes given out every day, and these include the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the OnePlus TV U Series U1S as well as coupons for Rs. 500 off on OnePlus Phones, Rs. 1000 off on OnePlus TVs and Rs. 100 off on OnePlus Audio products. Users will have one chance to participate every day and will be eligible for an additional entry per day when they share about this lucky draw on Twitter or Facebook through the share button on the site. So whether you want to know more about the new Nord, or want to get one without paying a penny, OnePlus has you covered. Go ahead, hit that Notify Me button. You might get “a little more than you expect at an even better price.