OnePlus RT, ‘OnePlus 9RT for India’ tipped to launch on December 16; OnePlus Buds Z2 to tag along

OnePlus will reportedly launch its next phone, the OnePlus RT in India on December 16. The OnePlus RT is said to be a rebranded OnePlus 9RT which has been a China-only affair since launch in October. OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds alongside the OnePlus RT on the same day. The Buds Z2, again, were launched in October in China.

OnePlus RT India launch

Tipster Max Jambor aka @MaxJmb has tipped the OnePlus RT India launch date. According to the tipster, OnePlus will launch the phone here on December 16. Joining the OnePlus RT will be OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds with active noise cancellation.

OnePlus RT expected specs

Buzz has it that OnePlus RT in fact, will be a rebranded OnePlus 9RT from China. If that be the case, we’re basically looking at a 6.62-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus 9RT sold in China is based on Oppo’s ColorOS software.

On to the cameras, the OnePlus 9RT— OnePlus RT—has three cameras on the back with a 50MP main, 16MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16MP selfie camera.

As for the OnePlus Buds Z2, these come with 11mm dynamic drivers, ANC, Bluetooth 5.2 support, fast pairing, and up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on. These support fast charging.

