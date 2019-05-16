OnePlus ropes in Robert Downey Jr for new brand campaign

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 7:50:53 PM

The campaign featuring Robert Downey Jr, who is popular for his role as superhero Iron Man, will appear in a series of brand creatives across mediums in India and China starting with the OnePlus 7 Series launch, a statement said.

OnePlus, Robert Downey Jr, new brand campaign, Premium smartphone, tech newsOnePlus ropes in Robert Downey Jr for new brand campaign

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus Thursday said its latest marketing and brand campaign will feature Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. The campaign featuring Robert Downey Jr, who is popular for his role as superhero Iron Man, will appear in a series of brand creatives across mediums in India and China starting with the OnePlus 7 Series launch, a statement said.

“The long-term campaign celebrates the disruptive role that OnePlus has played in the smartphone industry… Riding on the immense popularity of the iconic actor, the new ad creative will talk about OnePlus’ much-awaited upcoming flagship,” it added.

The Chinese company, which competes with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the premium smartphone segment, had unveiled the latest generation of smartphones — OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, priced at Rs 32,999 onwards, earlier this week.

Read Also| Oyo launches light app version for Android

The flagship OnePlus 7 Pro features 6.67-inch display and is fitted with a triple-lens rear camera setup (48MP+16MP+8MP) and has 4,000 mAh battery. Its 12GB RAM variant will retail for Rs 57,999 in India.

India is a key market for OnePlus and accounted for a significant part of the company’s total revenue last year. The company has previously stated that India is set to become its “second home ground”.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung had 44 per cent share of the premium smartphone (Rs 30,000 and above) market in India in the March 2019 quarter. OnePlus and Apple had 26 per cent and 19 per cent share, respectively, in the said quarter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. OnePlus ropes in Robert Downey Jr for new brand campaign
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition