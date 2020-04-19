OnePlus reveals OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India prices, details inside

Here are all the OnePlus 8 series India prices.

OnePlus has finally revealed India prices of the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 8 series phones and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z for global markets (including India) on April 14 but while the company had announced US and European pricing for these devices on the same day, their India prices weren’t announced — possibly because of a lack of clarity around the country’s ongoing nation-wide Coronavirus lockdown.

OnePlus revealed the India prices of the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z through a ‘guess the price’ promotional event on social media ‘exclusively’ meant for the company’s Red Cable Club community members on April 19. The Red Cable Club is a lifetime free program available for all OnePlus users that gives them access to exclusive benefits and rewards — in this case, an early access to the India prices of OnePlus’ new products.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India prices

While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB/128GB will sell for Rs 54,999, the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost Rs 59,999.

The base variant of the OnePlus 8 with 6GB/128GB will meanwhile sell for Rs 41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB will cost Rs 49,999. There’s also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 that will be available for Rs 44,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Ultramarine Blue (matte finish) colourways. The OnePlus 8 will come in Onyx Black, Glacial Green (matte finish), and Interstellar Glow colours.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available for Rs 1,999.

There’s still no word when you can buy these products in India though. The OnePlus 8 series India price reveal comes the same day that the Ministry of Home Affairs prohibited e-commerce websites from selling non-essential goods until May 3. Since smartphones (and earphones) aren’t classified as ‘essentials,’ OnePlus can’t sell them in India at least until May 3. More details are awaited.

The OnePlus 8 series phones pack flagship-grade hardware, boast of premium glass and metal design, and even though OnePlus is climbing up the price ladder, it is, at least, offering an impressive spec-sheet, including a few firsts, to justify things. You can read more about the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 here.

