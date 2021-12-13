OnePlus pulls bug-ridden OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 series after user backlash

OnePlus is not the only brand having issues with new updates.

OnePlus has pulled the Android-12 OxygenOS 12, released last week on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, following a plethora of user complaints about bugs and issues.

In a statement to Android Police, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer said: “We are aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and our software team is fixing them.”

“We will suspend this software update and roll out a new iteration as soon as possible.”

The software update was widely criticised by users and critics alike. Android Police itself called the update “awful” and flagged the need to toggle settings to get the 120Hz display to work again and the frequent crashing of some menus as some of the issues plaguing the software.

OnePlus users also took to social media to report their displeasure at the stable OxygenOS 12 update. The users reported bugs such as trouble making and receiving calls, missing promised features, and the removal of existing ones. Such was the uproar among users that OnePlus sprang into action to give those who had installed the software an option to return to OxygenOS 11.

When CEO Pete Lau announced the merger with Oppo, another BBK Electronics-owned brand, one of his promises was faster and more stable software updates. Lau, who founded OnePlus, said at the time: “I’m confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with Oppo, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you. It will also allow us to be more efficient.”

However, the company’s swift volte face on the OxygenOS 12 debacle has shown that the smooth integration it had hyped up has not worked out so far. It is also unclear when OnePlus will release a revised version of the OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus is not the only brand having issues with new updates. Samsung’s One UI 4, which began rolling out for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 last week, has also been buggy, reports said. Even Google has struggled to make the Pixel phones squeaky clean with users reporting connectivity issues, seemingly caused by an Android 12 bug.