OnePlus partners with JioPages to bring safer and personalised browsing on OnePlus TVs

Chinese original equipment manufacturer OnePlus has announced a partnership with JioPages that will offer a faster and ad-free browser experience to users of OnePlus TV.

JioPages will offer enhanced browsing experience to OnePlus TV users via the faster Chromium engine migration to catch up with new web trends and keep the browsing experience secure.

“The newfound collaboration offers the integration of JioPages, a browser that is faster, safer, and custom made for TV screens, with its OnePlus TVs,” OnePlus said in a statement.

“JioPages will provide… best-in-class webpage rendering along with consistent desktop-like experience on the TV screens, coupled with smoother mouse navigation and voice search, and an in-built Adblocker for uninterrupted browsing and efficient media streaming experience.”

OnePlus, through this partnership, aims to deliver faster web page rendering along with consistent desktop-like experience, voice search, and smoother mouse navigation on TV screens.

Boasting two new features — VPN and Secure Mode — the latest JioPages iteration will enable OnePlus TV users access global content without any hindrance. The built-in safety mechanism will ensure zero third-party tracking and unnecessary browser ads. Support for regional languages will also enable users to navigate in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and Gujarati.

OnePlus TV users can also browse the top sites of various categories in a single click and add their favourite websites on the home screen as Quicklinks. With this feature, a wide variety of Jio-specific content, including JioCinema, JioMart, and JioSaavn will be a single click away. OnePlus users will also get access to curated videos across categories with personalised recommendations.

Users will be able to select from three browsing modes — Standard, Private, and the student-friendly Study. The Study mode delivers class-wise curation of educational content as well as with subject-wise channel suggestions.

OnePlus witnessed an over 300% on-year growth, emerging among the five top smart TV brands in Q4 2021 in India, according to a Counterpoint Research report.