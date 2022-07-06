OnePlus partners Vijay Sales to expand retail footprint for smart TVs in India

OnePlus has announced that, going forward, its smart TVs—aka OnePlus TVs—will also be available for buying from Vijay Sales. The announcement comes along the sidelines of OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro launch in the country. OnePlus says the move is aimed at expanding the brand’s retail footprint for smart TVs “in tier 1 and 2 cities and beyond”.

OnePlus’s association with Vijay Sales, a leading electronics retail chain, isn’t new. It dates back to 2019, starting off with phone sales leading into IoT and now, the duo has added OnePlus TVs to the list, too. The seller has wide reach with presence across offline and online channels, something that should make these TVs more accessible to consumers.

“As we extend our range of OnePlus TVs across Vijay Sales retail stores, we are positive that our community and consumers at large can truly benefit from this opportunity by being able to easily access and gain a personalised experience of our OnePlus TVs at the nearest partner store,” OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus TVs are also available across Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Jio Digital. These TVs start as low as Rs 15,499 and pack smart features including seamless integration with OnePlus devices like watch and buds.

The recently launched OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro has a 4K UHD display with Auto Low Latency Mode or ALLM and Dolby Audio. It’s priced at Rs 32,999.

OnePlus forayed into the smart TV space in 2019. Data released by research firm Counterpoint suggests it was among the top five smart TV brands in India in Q1 2022.