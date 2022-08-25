OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with Bullets Wireless Z-like design to launch in India on August 27

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones will be launched in India on August 27, OnePlus has announced. Product listings that are going live simultaneously on the company’s own website and Amazon today confirm that the Nord Wired Earphones will have a Bullets Wireless Z-like design and feature 9.2mm dynamic drivers.

Being a “Nord” product, these wired earphones are expected to have a highly aggressive price tag. They’ll notably be the third audio-centric product under the banner after the Nord Buds and the very recently launched Nord Buds CE— both truly wireless earbuds.

Renders and spec details shared by OnePlus ahead of launch suggest the Nord Wired Earphones will have a design bearing stark resemblance to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with signature black hues and red accents. OnePlus says it has patterned their design after the Bullets Wireless Z.

Each earphone has a magnet inside so and serve double duty as audio controls. Snapping them together should pause playback while unclipping them would start it again. These earphones, OnePlus says, will have a rounded, ergonomic design so you’ll be able to wear them comfortably for hours. They will ship with three pairs of interchangeable silicon tips.

The Nord Wired Earphones have an inline mic with button controls for controlling music, accessing calls, and invoking the voice assistant.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones have 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a 0.42cc sound cavity for seemingly “bigger, bolder audio”.

More details on pricing and availability should be announced on August 27.

In other news, OnePlus recently launched the Nord Buds CE wireless earbuds in India. OnePlus Nord Buds CE price in India is set at Rs 2,299. OnePlus Nord Buds, for reference, are priced at Rs 2,799 in India. The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones should be priced lower than both these devices.