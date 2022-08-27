OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones launched in India with premium Bullets Wireless Z-like design, affordable pricing

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones in India. These are the brand’s first wired earphones in the country. Being a “Nord” product, these wired earphones naturally come with a highly aggressive price tag and some notable features including a OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z-inspired design. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones price in India is set at Rs 799 and they will go on sale starting from September 1.

OnePlus says the design of the Nord Wired Earphones resembles the “community-favourite OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Series” with signature black hues and red accents.

Each earphone has a magnet inside for hassle-free experience. Plus, they also serve double duty as a handy audio controller. Snapping them together pauses playback while unclipping them resumes it back. These earphones, OnePlus says, have a rounded, ergonomic design so you’ll be able to wear them comfortably for hours. The brand will ship three pairs of interchangeable silicon tips in the box.

Moving on, the Nord Wired Earphones have an inline mic with button controls for controlling music, accessing calls, and invoking the voice assistant. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones have 9.2mm dynamic drivers and a 0.42cc sound cavity for seemingly “bigger, bolder audio”.

The Nord Wired Earphones are notably the third audio-centric product to launch under the Nord banner after the Nord Buds and the very recently launched Nord Buds CE— both truly wireless earbuds. This is the first time the brand is foraying into the wired earphones category, overall.

ONEPLUS NORD WIRED EARPHONES AVAILABILITY, SALE DATE

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones will be available starting September 1 from the brand’s own website, app, and experience stores, in addition to Amazon and other offline partner stores including Reliance Digital & MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, LOT Mobiles, Top10 Mobiles, and The Chennai Mobiles.