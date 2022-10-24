OnePlus Nord Watch: Worth your time and money

While smartwatches are still a few years away from relegating the mobile phone to the background, consumers do want many of the ubiquitous smartphone features — receiving notifications, making and taking calls, accessing apps —to be put on their wrist. A decent price tag is also one of the important wants.

OnePlus has tried to meet most of the consumer preferences in its first Nord Watch. The device promises a fast and smooth experience, is made from waterproof and weatherproof material, comes equipped with a health and fitness tracker, and a battery that can last up to 10 days. Most important, it is priced at a modest Rs 4,999. It comes in Midnight Black and Deep Blue and is compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above.

My first impression: Nord Watch is fast, smooth and beautiful. Underneath a gorgeous exterior, the watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. Its speedy refresh rate of 60 Hz and HD resolution complement your daily life with ample response time and a clear display with a brightness level of 500 nits which reduces smear and blur even under the sun. Staying connected is an easy feat as you can link the OnePlus Nord Watch to your mobile through the N Health app. Herein, you get full remote access to features such as receiving message notifications and controlling music played on your phone.

Also Read: Google removes 16 apps from Play Store for this reason; check the full list here

Moving further, the Nord Watch is a pretty efficient fitness monitor. It pairs up with the N Health app, which allows you to track your overall state of health and monitor daily activities such as step counting, calorie measurement, and sleep quality. The Nord Watch is equipped with 105 fitness modes. It automatically logs in to your steps when you go for a run or a walk. The best part: the watch generates a personal health summary in less than two minutes, ably displaying your heart rate, stress levels, and oxygen saturation (SpO2).

The Nord Watch is fully equipped to handle whatever you throw its way by being waterproof and weatherproof with a high rating of IP68. It comes with a sturdy metal frame which fortifies it against falls. You can match your daily style with over 100 wallpapers available through the N Health app. There is a reliable long-lasting battery with 230mAh that lasts up to 10 days of usage or 30 days of standby time. As using a Bluetooth connection can take a toll on battery life, the Nord Watch lowers power consumption when on Bluetooth. Its Bluetooth 5.2 doubles the transmission speed for quicker data transfers.

Wrap up: For the most part, the OnePlus Nord Watch ran smoothly and quickly. Short battery life is my biggest issue when it comes to smartwatches but the Nord Watch stands out with its marathon 10 days of usage. Though it’s a fitness-focused watch, it takes a more lifestyle approach. The design is clean, the watch is elegant-looking, there are plenty of health and fitness tracking features to keep you absorbed in this OnePlus creation. Strongly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 1.78-inch AMOLED display

Watch case & strap: Zinc alloy, silicon strap

Sensor: 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor and blood oxygen sensor

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 230mAh, 10 days of typical use

Estimated street price: Rs 4,999

You may also be interested in: Amazfit GTS 3, TicWatch GTS, Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha