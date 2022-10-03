OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India; brings AMOLED display, SpO2 monitor, and 10-day battery life for Rs 4,999

OnePlus launched the affordable OnePlus Nord Watch in India on Monday. It’s notably the fourth product in the wearables category to launch under the Nord banner after OnePlus Wired earphones, OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Nord Buds CE wireless earbuds. OnePlus Nord Watch price in India is set at Rs 4,999.

For the price, you get a premium metal casing which is water-resistant, AMOLED screen, heart rate, stress, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and up to 10 days of battery life, OnePlus says. You can think of it as a “lite” version of the OnePlus Watch.

ONEPLUS NORD WATCH PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY AND OFFERS

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord Watch in India at a price of Rs 4,999. It is available for buying starting today, October 3, on the OnePlus website, OnePlus store app and select OnePlus experience stores. It will be available on Amazon starting October 4 (12 noon).

OnePlus says it will offer Axis Bank card holders a special discount of Rs 500 on buying the Nord Watch from its website, store app and experience stores. ICICI Bank card holders can also avail Rs 500 off on purchases made through the same channels from October 4.

ONEPLUS NORD WATCH SPECS AND FEATURES

The Nord Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 units of peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. When paired with OnePlus’s N Health app, the watch can “track your overall state of health and monitor daily activities such as step counting, calorie measurement, and sleep quality,” while also letting users receive message notifications and control music played on their phone, OnePlus says.

The Nord Watch supports 105 fitness modes including yoga and cycling along. It supports heart rate, stress levels, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and menstrual cycle tracking.

The case is made of metal while the strap is said to be made of a “breathable and sweat-permeable material”. The watch is rated IP68. It is available in two colourways- Midnight Black and Deep Blue -and is compatible with devices running Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above. Its 230mAh battery is rated to deliver up to 10-days of use and 30 days of standby on single charge.