OnePlus Nord Watch announced; coming soon to India possibly by end of this month

OnePlus Nord Watch is official. OnePlus, today, announced the name of its next Nord product – OnePlus Nord Watch— soon to launch in India, possibly by the end of this month. OnePlus says the Nord Watch will “bolster OnePlus Nord’s hold within the wearables segment” and that it aims to make “the signature OnePlus technology accessible to a wider set of audience.” No further details, including exact timeline of launch, have been revealed at the time of writing.

Being a “Nord” product, OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to have a highly aggressive price tag. OnePlus Nord Watch will be the first Nord-branded smartwatch. Elsewhere, it will be the fourth product in the wearables category to launch under the Nord banner after OnePlus Wired earphones, OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Nord Buds CE wireless earbuds.

Specifications and pricing wise, we can expect the OnePlus Nord Watch to be an entry-level smartwatch, sitting below the more premium OnePlus Watch offering.

The OnePlus Watch was launched in 2021 in stainless steel and cobalt alloy options so it has been around for a while. The smartwatch has a round dial and comes in lone 46mm size. OnePlus Watch is based on RTOS or Real-time operating system and can seamlessly communicate with “OnePlus smartphones, audio peripherals, smartwear devices, and even OnePlus TVs, making smart control over all these devices simple and intuitive,” according to OnePlus.

It would be interesting to see what OnePlus has in store with OnePlus Nord Watch, which technically would be its second smartwatch.

OnePlus has been fairly aggressive recently with regards to Nord launching multiple smartphones including the OnePlus Nord 2T (review) and wearables like the OnePlus Nord Buds in quick succession.

More details about the OnePlus Nord Watch are expected to be revealed in the coming days leading into the official launch. Stay tuned for more.