OnePlus Nord: The world’s first ever smartphone launch in AR, and you are invited!

The OnePlus Nord has been the talk of tech town in recent days. Rare is the day which passes without speculation about its specs, design and of course, its price. A lot of the curiosity around the device stems from the fact that it is likely to be the most affordable OnePlus phone around, reflecting a return to the brand’ flagship killing roots.

Hints from the brand indicate that the OnePlus Nord will come with a price tag well below that of the OnePlus 8 series, and could even be lower than USD 500. But there will no slack in terms of hardware muscle and performance. The phone will be one of the first in the market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chip, and is rumoured to be packed with high-speed RAM and storage. It is likely to sport a 6.44 inch AMOLED display, which will of course, have a 90 Hz refresh rate for super-smooth scrolling and terrific graphics (this is a OnePlus!). On the camera side, the Nord is expected to be the first OnePlus device with dual front cameras, while the rear will have a quad-camera set up, with a 48-megapixel main sensor. Of course, it will run on OnePlus’ Oxygen OS, and of course, it will come with blazing-fast charging times, thanks to OnePlus’ legendary Warp Charge. And from what we have seen, it is likely to be a stunning device.

We will know for sure on July 21 when the device is launched. Which brings us to the little – or rather, very big – matter of the launch itself. Thanks to Covid, launches with live audiences are a strict no-no. So OnePlus has decided to do the next best thing – unveil the Nord in the world’s first-ever augmented reality (AR) smartphone launch. Yes, you will be able to follow the launch almost as if you are there and even experience the device, right from the comfort of your home, no matter where you are. That’s the magic of augmented reality, and OnePlus will be unleashing it on July 21.

And being a part of this amazing event is super easy. Just follow these steps:

1. Head to the iTunes App Store or Google Play and download the OnePlus Nord AR app. It is available free of cost.

2. Once you have got the invite (and the invite itself is rather snazzy), you will need to launch it, and set up your avatar (oh yes). Relax, it is simple – just follow the instructions. The app will ask for some permissions for delivering the AR experience. Accept them.

3. Now scan the QR code on the invite to initiate the Web AR experience. The chances are that your phone’s camera will be able to scan the QR code, but if you face problems, download a QR code scanning app (Googe Lens is a good one and is free!).

4. With Web AR experience all ready to go, just scan the AR invitation and get ready for a virtual hands-on experience with the Nord!

5. Finally, at 7:30 pm IST on July 21, open the Nord AR App, follow the instructions, grab some popcorn and settle down and watch the world’s first AR launch of a smartphone. Just make sure you gave a good Internet connection – AR does need some bandwidth!

That’s not the end of it though. That invite to the launch? It will also get you a chance to participate in the Launch Day Lottery on Amazon and win assured prizes.

Come July 21, and OnePlus will augment the reality of smartphone launches. And everyone is invited!