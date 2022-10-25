OnePlus Nord N300 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810, 5000 mAh battery: Check price, specifications

OnePlus launched its latest addition to the budget segment Nord series – Nord N300 5G in the US on Monday. The latest budget offering from OnePlus comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which is paired with 4GB RAM.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Price, availability

OnePlus’ latest budget offering comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. It comes in two colour options – Midnight and Jade and starts at $228.

It will be available on sale at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile in the US, starting November 3, 6:30 pm IST. The company is yet to share Nord N300 5G’s pricing and availability in other regions.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Specifications, features

The phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate; however, the resolution remains a step down from predecessor – last year’s N200 had 1080p screen in comparison to this year’s 720p. There’s a water-drop style notch on the front which houses the front camera.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

In terms of camera, the phone features a dual camera setup on the rear – 48MP primary camera and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, there’s a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

The phone boots with OxygenOS 13 out of the box. Furthermore, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.