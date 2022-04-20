OnePlus Nord N20 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 33W fast charging: Check price, specs

OnePlus Nord N20 5G has been launched as a T-Mobile exclusive in the US. The phone in question is a follow up to the Nord N10 5G from 2020 and has hardware more or less same as the recently launched Oppo F21 Pro 5G (first impressions). OnePlus Nord N20 5G price in the US is set at $282 which roughly translates to Rs 21,500. It will be available starting April 28.

Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced but going by the T-Mobile exclusive nature of the device, it is highly unlikely that it would have a broader global launch anytime soon.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G specs, features

The Nord N20 5G has a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software is OxygenOS based on Android 11. Fuelling the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, the Nord N20 5G comes with three cameras on the rear—a 64MP main, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

In other news, OnePlus is gearing to launch the OnePlus Ace and Buds N in China on April 21. The same devices are expected to arrive in India under the name of OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord B Buds on April 28. The 10r and Nord Buds will be joined by the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus has confirmed.

While the OnePlus 10R will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chip and up to 150W fast charging, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with 33W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord Buds, meanwhile, will be the first truly wireless earbuds under the Nord banner. They will come with a flattened-out stem and semi in-ear styling. The Nord Buds will be available in white and black.

