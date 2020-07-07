OnePlus Nord India launch set for July 21, pre-orders begin from July 15

OnePlus Nord retail box

OnePlus Nord India launch date is July 21, OnePlus announced on Tuesday. The first phone in the OnePlus Nord lineup of affordable OnePlus phones will be launched in augmented reality via its own Android and iOS apps so prospective buyers can “experience” the product from the safety of their homes in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. OnePlus has also confirmed that OnePlus Nord India pre-orders will kick off from July 15.

“The OnePlus Nord AR launch can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The launch event will take place at 7:30 pm IST (July 21),” OnePlus said in a press statement. Moreover, pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord will start in India from July 15 from Amazon India.

Buyers will be able to pre-order the phone by paying a sum of Rs 499 upon which they will also be eligible to receive a surprise gift box from containing limited edition OnePlus merchandise. Those who complete the purchase by August 31 will also get a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover.

The OnePlus Nord will be an all-new series of smartphones, designed to offer a premium OnePlus experience at an affordable, or accessible price, relative to the company’s current smartphone offerings, aka OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Think, OnePlus X.

OnePlus has already confirmed a few key aspects of the phone in question days ahead of launch. According to OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau, the OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first product below $500 in recent years. This roughly translates to a price of under Rs 38,000 so we’re looking at something below the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Qualcomm 5G-ready processor, more precisely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The phone will be 5G-ready as well.

OnePlus has also previously said that all its phones going forward will have at least 90Hz display panels. It won’t be surprising if the OnePlus Nord gets it too.

As for all-round design, the OnePlus Nord will look nothing like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro though it will still be rocking an all-glass body possibly with dual punch hole selfie cameras.