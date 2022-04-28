OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 chip launched in India; price starts at Rs 19,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched in India on Thursday, April 28, alongside the OnePlus 10R. The Nord CE 2 Lite is technically a “lite” version of the Nord CE 2 which was itself a watered-down Nord 2, with its main sales pitch being its relatively entry-level pricing for a OnePlus phone. This is the cheapest phone that OnePlus makes today. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India starts at just Rs 19,999 and it will be available starting April 30.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India, availability

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be available in two configurations. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. You can also get it with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 21,999.

The phone will go on sale starting April 30 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and select partner stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specs, features

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G a 6.59-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display with a 1080p resolution, and hole punch cut-out at one end. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. The phone boots ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

OnePlus says the Nord CE 2 Lite will be “yet another endurance performer” with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It claims you will be able to charge this phone from 0-50% in 30 minutes.

The design of the Nord CE 2 Lite looks familiar, no doubt, but it has some of the Nord elements intact to differentiate itself from similar looking Oppo and Realme phones. Like the OnePlus 10R, that’s also launching alongside, the Nord CE 2 Lite also comes with a dual tone/textured design. The top half of the phone has this brushed/stripes look while the bottom half is smooth. The phone will come in two colourways – Blue Tide and Black Dusk. Both versions are said to be fingerprint and smudge resistant.