OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G tipped to soon launch in India with Snapdragon 695 chip, 64MP triple cameras

OnePlus may be gearing to enter yet another segment of the midrange market.

Written by FE Online
OnePlus may be gearing to enter yet another segment of the midrange market, especially in India, with a phone called the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The new phone, as far as naming goes, appears to be a light version of the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus Nord CE 2 which itself would be a light version of the OnePlus Nord 2. Confused much? We don’t blame you.

Serial tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by the handle @OnLeaks on Twitter, has managed to get his hands on the alleged OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G spec-sheet, revealing key details about the phone’s hardware.

According to the leak (via Smartprix), the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 6.59-inch 1080p “Fluid” display (unspecified panel), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main and two 2MP sensors (unspecified), 16MP selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

You should obviously take all this information with a pinch of salt, because no part of this has been made official by OnePlus at the time of writing. The tipster adds that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be launched in India “later this year,” so hopefully more information will start to trickle in soon enough. We’re also assuming the OnePlus Nord CE 2 would arrive before that—if at all it’s under the works, too.

The original OnePlus Nord CE 5G is currently listed on OnePlus India website at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB for Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

