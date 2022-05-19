OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – The Perfect Phone to Start your Smartphone Journey!

Looking to get your very first smartphone, and want to make a smart, sensible investment that does not leave a massive hole in your bank account? Get a OnePlus. Or we will be more precise – get a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

That choice might surprise some people. For when it arrived in 2014, OnePlus was a very different brand. It showed the world that it was possible to get a device that delivered a high-end performance without paying a sum that would heavily disrupt your bank account, inventing the concert of a ‘flagship killer.’ Most brands would have been more than content with that very considerable achievement. However, this is OnePlus we are talking about – the brand that claims to Never Settle. It then went to redefine the premium segment with its Pro range, added a new dimension to the mid-segment with the Nord range. And this year, it has come out with the perfect “first phone” for anyone embarking on their smartphone journey – the OnePlus Core 2 Lite 5G.

The OnePlus Core 2 Lite 5G is the latest phone in OnePlus’ bestselling Nord Core series, which focuses on delivering a great core experience to users without cutting corners. It follows the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which emerged as the highest selling 5G smartphone in India in Q1 2022, and makes the OnePlus experience even more affordable and accessible. At its price of Rs 19,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is easily the most affordable OnePlus smartphone in India.

Which makes it just perfect for any person looking for their first smartphone. For, at that amazingly affordable price, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G delivers the sort of features and design that you will not find in devices that are priced much higher. The phone boasts a beautifully subtle dual tone design on the back that makes it stand out from the run-of-the-mill mid-segment devices, whether you opt for the Blue Tide or the Black Dusk variant. On the front is a bright 6.59 inch full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate, making for smooth scrolling and viewing. The phone is a mere 8.5 mm thin, making it easy to carry and handle.

But what really makes the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G the perfect first smartphone for any person is its performance. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, the leading processor in its segment, which paired with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM (depending on the variant you choose), makes the phone capable of handling anything from multitasking to gaming. Games and shows look just outstanding on that bright colourful display. The phone comes with a triple camera arrangement on the back, with a superb 64 megapixel main sensor that makes photography an absolute joy. And if you want great selfies, the front facing 16 megapixel snapper will serve those up. What’s more, that incredibly sleek frame actually houses one of the biggest batteries seen in any OnePlus phone – the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes with a 5000 mAh battery that can not only comfortably last more than a day of heavy usage, but also gets charged in a jiffy, thanks to a 33W SUPERVOOC charger that accompanies the phone.

Most importantly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is effortless to use, thanks to OnePlus’ OxygenOS interface on top of Android 12. There are no distractions or bloatware, letting you use the smartphone with minimum fuss. You can use gestures or on screen navigation buttons depending on your preferences. There is plenty of storage – 128 GB – and you can even use a microSD card to expand this, if needed. What’s more, you not only get Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity, but also a 3.5 mm audio jack, letting you use your trusty wired earphones. The phone, like all OnePlus devices, comes with support for 5G as well, making it future proof.

It has got a design to stand out, a processor that lets it handle anything, a display that is a treat for the eyes, and is well-equipped to handle not just day to day life but life in the future as well. All of this with the legendary OnePlus assurance of quality and sustained software support. A person looking for their first smartphone should Never Settle for anything other than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.