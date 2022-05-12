OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Standout choice in the mid-range segment

Most of us are overwhelmed by the deluge of technical information from handset makers when all we want is a practical phone that’s easy to use, has decent specs in the realm of display, cameras, storage, battery, etc., sans a hefty price tag.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ticks all the right boxes in this regard. We have been using it for a week and trust me, it’s a power-packed device offering a fast, energy-efficient chipset, a large 5000mAh battery with fast charging, and a 120 Hz display. The device also comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1, has 5G connectivity, and retains popular features from the Nord CE series — like a 3.5 mm headphone jack and expandable storage via a microSD card. Let us check out the finer details.

Design and display

The Nord CE 2 Lite comes in two eye-catching fingerprint and smudge-resistant colours – Blue Tide (our trial unit) and Black Dusk. The edges of the Nord CE 2 Lite are flatter which, combined with its slim 8.5 mm build, ensure it is comfortable to hold for long periods. On the front sits a 6.59 inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LCD technology that delivers a smooth and power-efficient viewing experience. Overall, the sleek, modern design fit comfortably in your hand and the large screen and rich display make it easy to read emails, texts, watch movies and more.

Performance

The Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform that offers an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 2.2 GHz. The chipset delivers powerful, energy-efficient performance and is supported by a Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU that improves performance by up to 30% from the previous generation. Accompanying the chipset is up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Catching a movie or listening to music is an audio-visual treat on this device. A large 5,000 mAh battery is fitted inside the Nord CE 2 Lite that can power the device through an entire day of gaming, streaming, and scrolling through social media. Charging the Nord CE 2 Lite is quick and easy with 33W SUPERVOOC that can refill its battery from 1-50% in just 30 minutes.

Cameras

The Nord CE 2 Lite has a triple camera system on its rear headlined by a 64MP main sensor offering a large pixel size that allows it to capture sharper, more detailed photos with less blur and noise, particularly in low-light environments. The 64MP main sensor works in tandem with a 2MP depth-assist camera to ensure Portrait Mode shots have excellent depth and clarity, with subjects outlined accurately.

A 16MP camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) is present on the front of the Nord CE 2 Lite. EIS helps to reduce blurriness caused by external factors like moving vehicles and shaky hands to take clearer and more stable photos and videos. With Dual-View Video, the Nord CE 2 Lite allows you to record with both its front and rear cameras at the same time, opening a range of new creative possibilities while filming.

Key takeaways: The Nord CE 2 Lite is a good quality smartphone with tools to heighten productivity, creativity and more. It fits comfortably in one hand, has an attractive display, decent cameras and there is plenty of technology packed inside to deliver a nice user experience. I am sure its affordable price tag will be a huge draw to attract many users to the OnePlus fold.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.59 inch FHD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform

Operating system: OxygenOS based on Android 12

Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Cameras: 64MP+ 2MP+2MP (rear), 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 19,999 (6GB+128GB, Black Dust), Rs 21,999 (8GB+128GB, Blue Tide)

