OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R 5G full design leaked online ahead of launch: Details

OnePlus is gearing to launch the OnePlus Ace in China on April 21. The same phone is expected to arrive under the name of OnePlus 10R 5G in India on April 28. The OnePlus 10R 5G will be joined by the OnePlus Nord CE Lite 5G. Now, OnePlus has been dropping design and hardware details of each of these devices, in their respective markets. We basically know what the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R 5G will look like but only from the behind as OnePlus has still kept the front design close to its chest. Now, we know what these devices would look like from the front as well.

Serial tipster Evan Blass who goes by the handle @evleaks has managed to unearth official looking press renders of the alleged OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R 5G leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. The looks are in line with speculations doing the rounds and going by Blass’s track record, this could well be it.

As confirmed already by OnePlus itself, while the OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R 5G will have a flat-edge design scheme, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be tad curvier. Sadly, OnePlus’s hallmark alert slider is nowhere to be seen in any of the phones which also means that the Ace aka 10R could be the first flagship from the brand to ditch it. The Nord series phones never really came with one from the start, but the Ace/10R missing out on it would surely raise a few eyebrows. Another interesting detail coming from Blass’s leak is that the Ace/10R will come without a headphone jack. The Nord CE 2 Lite has been confirmed to have it.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite pic.twitter.com/IeOdHNGdpn — Ev (@evleaks) April 19, 2022

Moving on to the front, renders shared by Blass suggest that the OnePlus Ace will come with a centrally positioned hole punch cut-out. The Nord CE 2 Lite, meanwhile, will have a hole punch cut-out at one end, similar to the Nord CE 2.

For more details on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R 5G, and OnePlus Nord Buds, do check out our detailed reports below:

