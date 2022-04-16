OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G first look at design, key specs out ahead of April 28 India launch: Details

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G first look at design is out, officially, giving us a first-hand look at OnePlus’s soon-to-launch affordable phone. The Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be a “lite” version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 which was launched recently in India. OnePlus has shared a render of the new phone on social media showing off its “Blue Tide” colour variant from the back. Its dedicated product listing on Amazon, meanwhile, confirms that the Nord CE 2 Lite will come with a hole punch cut-out on one end similar to the Nord CE 2.

Also Read | OnePlus Buds N wireless earbuds announced; to launch as OnePlus Nord Buds in India?

The design of the Nord CE 2 Lite looks familiar, no doubt, but it has those Nord elements intact to differentiate itself from similar looking Oppo and Realme phones. Like the OnePlus 10R, that’s also launching alongside in India on April 28, the Nord CE 2 Lite will also come with a dual tone/textured design. The top half of the phone, where you’ll find a triple camera array, has this brushed/stripes look while the bottom half is smooth, possibly glossy considering the way that OnePlus is marketing it. The Blue Tide variant would seemingly “gleam like an ocean sunset,” OnePlus says. There should be another colour option, or two maybe at launch.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chip, 4,500mAh battery: Here are the details

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the Nord CE 2 Lite will be “yet another endurance performer” from the brand with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The brand claims you will be able to charge this phone from 0-50% in 30 minutes.

Today’s reveal also confirms that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have three cameras on the back and a hole punch cut-out. The display will have a refresh rate greater than 60Hz, too. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days leading into the launch.



The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is tipped to come with a 6.59-inch 1080p “Fluid” display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main and two 2MP sensors, and 16MP selfie camera. The Nord CE 2 price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. We can expect the Nord CE 2 Lite to cost a bit lower than that.

Also Read | Here’s your best look yet at the OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R | In Photos