OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging launched in India: Price, specifications

Like the Oppo Reno 7 5G, but cheaper.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the “lite” version of Nord 2 was launched in India today, February 17. The phone in question comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, 64MP triple rear cameras, and 65W “SuperVOOC” fast charging. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999. Basically, it’s like the Oppo Reno 7 5G, but cheaper.

Alongside the Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus has also launched two new budget smart TVs under its Y-series banner. These are the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. They’ll compete with similarly priced smart TV models from Xiaomi and Redmi.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India prices

The Nord CE 2 starts at Rs 23,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB stoarge will set you back by Rs 24,999. The phone will go on sale starting February 22 across Amazon India, OnePlus store and app, and retail partner stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G full specs and features

The Nord CE 2 5G has a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate (180Hz touch sampling) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel supports HDR10+ playback and has a hole punch cut-out. This houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip which is paired with up to 8GRAM and up to 256GB UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable. Powering the phone is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast SuperVOOC charging.

Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint scanner. This phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack, something that OnePlus has been highlighting a great deal leading into today’s launch (the Nord 2 did not have one, but the original Nord CE did have it).

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and 2MP macro camera.

Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out that these are the largely the same specs the Oppo Reno 7 5G (launched recently in India) comes with. The dimensions are similar too. Like the Reno 7, the Nord CE 2 5G also measures 7.8mm in thickness.

Still, there are a few differences. The Nord CE 2 5G has a tweaked design and runs OxygenOS software (version 11.3 based on Android 11). It will be eligible for two years of major OS and three years of security updates, OnePlus has confirmed, adding OxygenOS 12 will be coming to it in the second half of 2022.

