OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Smooth, fast and a great everyday phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a sharp and vibrant display, powerful processor, competent cameras and long-lasting battery

The mid-range mobile phone segment is a hotly contested place—the competition among handset makers is intense and new phones with smarter features are launched at regular intervals. Yet, OnePlus’s latest devices are always able to grab the eyeballs. Recently, OnePlus introduced its latest mid-segment phone, the Nord CE 2 5G, that comes with an affordable price tag, has fast charging, a more powerful chipset, and smarter AI cameras—all bundled into a slim design. As you start using the Nord CE 2, you’ll notice that everything about it feels a bit faster, more seamless and powerful. It’s a great everyday phone that maintains the brand’s high standards, let’s check out some of its key features and performance.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes in two colours—Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue (our trial unit)—the former has a mirror-like finish with flashy overtones that looks like luxurious polished metal while the latter is smooth with a gradient finish that provides colour transitions of blue and yellow. Coming in at just 7.8 mm thick, the new device is even slimmer than the original OnePlus Nord CE and is the brand’s slimmest phone since the OnePlus 6T. Interestingly, the 3.5 mm headphone jack returns on the OnePlus Nord CE 2, allowing you to plug in your wired headphones and immediately begin listening to your favourite tracks. We are looking at 6GB and 8GB RAM options here, there is 128GB storage, two SIM card slots and a microSD card slot that allows you to expand the storage capacity to 1TB.

On the front of the Nord CE 2 is a 6.43 inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate that makes everything from scrolling through social media feeds to gaming feel smoother, faster, and more responsive. The Nord CE 2’s display is HDR10+ certified, allowing you to enjoy richer, deeper colours across supported platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. Probing the innards, there is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core chipset, complete with a 6 nm architecture along with support for 5G network speeds and Wi-Fi 6. The design of the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor has been optimised for power efficiency that allows for improved thermal control, system stability, and prolonged gaming sessions.

Much to the delight of the young consumers, the Nord CE 2 features 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging that provides the phone’s 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with up to a day’s power in just 15 minutes— twice as fast as the original Nord CE—and can take the device from 1-100% in 32 minutes. Technically speaking, 65W SUPERVOOC is a low voltage charge solution complete with eight onboard temperature sensors and an independent charging integrated circuit to ensure real-time monitoring of thermals within the phone when charging for additional safety and efficiency. Like all OnePlus devices, the Nord CE 2 comes with intelligent software that reduces the time its battery spends at 100% when charging overnight to improve battery health and longevity. A 65W SUPERVOOC charging brick and a signature red USB-C cable are included in the Nord CE 2 box.

On the camera front, the Nord CE 2 boasts a rear 64MP triple camera consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The 64MP main camera captures images with high levels of detail and punchy colour, even in low-light environments thanks to its large f/1.7 aperture. The Nord CE 2’s camera hardware also combines with powerful AI software like Nightscape and an improved Portrait Mode that lets you capture sharp, sharable shots with the tap of a button. In an instant, Nightscape takes up to nine different pictures at varying exposures and intelligently weaves them together to produce clearer, brighter, and more dramatic photos.

Moving further, the Portrait Mode is improved on the Nord CE 2 with more accurate edge detection and the ability to adjust the level of software-produced depth of field when capturing a subject for greater creative control. Portrait Mode is supported on both the Nord CE 2’s 64MP rear camera and its 16MP selfie camera. Video capture on the Nord CE 2 is taken even further with improved AI background lighting and colour optimisation that improves video quality when filming in low light, particularly in unevenly lit environments. This feature leverages dedicated video capturing algorithms that ensure exposure is more consistent in footage. In addition, the Nord CE 2 allows you to record with both its front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual-View Video, opening up a range of new creative opportunities when filming.

During the trial period, the Nord CE 2 really impressed us with its slim form factor, great performance, camera capabilities and long-lasting battery. Its fast-charging is something that consumers will like the most. Overall, a great everyday phone with a smooth in-hand feel for the price-sensitive Indian consumer.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8mm (H x W x T), 173g weight

Display: 6.43-inch FHD + Fluid AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset

Operating system: Oxygen OS 11, based on Android 11

Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP (rear), 16MP front camera

Battery: 4500mAh, 65W SUPERVOOC

Estimated street price: Rs 23,999 (6+128GB), Rs 24,999 (8+128GB)