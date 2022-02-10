OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India launch on February 17: All you need to know

It appears, it could be similar to the Oppo Reno 7 5G which was launched recently in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the “lite” version of Nord 2 will launch in India on February 17, OnePlus confirmed Thursday. A dedicated product page of the phone in question spills the beans on some of its specs including 65W “SuperVOOC” fast charging and design scheme with a hole punch cut-out and triple rear cameras.

The Nord CE 2 5G, as per reports, will be a rebranded Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G from China with slightly better camera specs (64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro) and faster (65W) charging. It appears, it could be similar to the Oppo Reno 7 5G which was launched recently in India with the same camera setup and fast charging stats.

If the Nord CE 2 5G indeed turns out to be a rehashed Reno 7 5G, here’s what its spec sheet would look like—

— 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out

— In-screen fingerprint reader

— MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip

— 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging

— Triple rear cameras with 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and 2MP macro camera

— 32MP front camera

The Nord CE 2 5G will obviously run OxygenOS (not ColorOS). Again, all of this is mere speculation at this point, but OnePlus will share more details in the days to come, so we will know soon enough.

The original OnePlus Nord CE 5G is currently listed on OnePlus India website at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB for Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

In addition to the Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TVs in India on February 17. OnePlus is touting their bezel-less design and Android TV 11 software.

