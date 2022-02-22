OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: How to get OnePlus’s new affordable midrange phone for less than Rs 20,000

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 but you can get it with up to Rs 4,500 discount.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus’s brand-new affordable midrange phone, goes on open sale in India starting today, February 22. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 but you can get it with up to Rs 4,500 discount, bringing the price of the phone down effectively to Rs 19,499. This obviously includes an upgrade bonus but compared with other brands, OnePlus’s exchange scheme covers a wide range of devices, both old and new, which means more people will be able to avail maximum discount—which is up to Rs 3,000—and buy the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G at under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India

The Nord Ce 2 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will also be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 24,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sales channels

The Nord CE 2 5G will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, OnePlus Experience stores and authorised partner stores including Reliance Digital & MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, LOT Mobiles, Top10 Mobiles, and The Chennai Mobiles.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch offers

To avail the maximum Rs 4,500 discount, you’ll need to fulfil two conditions—

— Have an ICICI Bank card

— Have an eligible “Android” device for exchange

Having an ICICI Bank card will make you eligible for an instant discount of Rs 1,500. This will bring the price of the base variant down to Rs 22,499. These customers will also be eligible for no cost EMI for 3 months.

OnePlus will, additionally, offer up to Rs 3,000 upgrade bonus on exchanging your existing Android phone. You can, for instance, exchange a OnePlus 2, Samsung Galaxy A10, Redmi Note 2, or even an old BlackBerry for a Rs 3,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. This is a limited period offer only, valid between February 22-February 28, so you’ll have to hurry if you’re eying it.

Those buying the Nord CE 2 5G from OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App can get the OnePlus Band at Rs 699, or OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs 999.

There are some exclusive offers for OnePlus Red Cable Club members, too. Members are eligible for up to Rs 500 discount on Nord CE 2 via RedCoins on Oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App.

You can read more about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G including specs, features and more here.