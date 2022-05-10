OnePlus Nord Buds open sale in India live now: Check price, specs, and more

OnePlus Nord Buds are officially available for buying in India starting today, May 10. Launched alongside OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in late April, Nord Buds are officially the first audio product under the “Nord” banner. OnePlus Nord Buds price in India is set at Rs 2,799. These budget-oriented wireless earbuds pack some interesting specs including Dolby Atmos and IP55 sweat-resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds price in India, availability

The Nord Buds are priced at Rs 2,799. They will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and other OnePlus offline partner stores.

OnePlus Nord Buds specs, features

OnePlus Nord Buds come with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers and have seemingly been designed to offer rich bass and razor-sharp treble, according to OnePlus. They support Dolby Atmos playback. These earbuds come with 4 microphones and use AI-powered noise reduction algorithms to reduce ambient wind noise, for clear voice calls.

They’re claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge – individually, the earbuds can last for up to 7 hours. There is support for fast charging which can, as per OnePlus, provide 5 hours of audio playback after an 18-minute top-up.

Design-wise, these earbuds have a flattened-out stem and semi in-ear styling. They will come in two colourways – Black Slate and White Marble. They’re IP55 or sweat resistant.

They connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and are said to come with an ultra-low latency as low as 94ms.

