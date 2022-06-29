OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to get new blue, red colour options in India

OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are set to get a fresh coat of paint in India soon. Both come in two colourways and soon, you’ll be able to get them in a third.

OnePlus Nord Buds Blue Agate and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Acoustic Red colour options have been teased as “coming soon” by OnePlus, ahead of OnePlus Nord 2T launch in India.

The model listing on Flipkart gives away the exact name and pricing of both the upcoming wireless audio products.

OnePlus Nord Buds Blue Agate and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Acoustic Red will naturally cost the same as the existing models. This is Rs 1,999 for the Z2 and Rs 2,799 for the Buds.

The exact date of availability is yet to be announced but presumably the launch should coincide with Nord 2T unveiling. OnePlus is also gearing to launch a new 50-inch variant of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro (review), similarly, which is also expected to arrive around the same time.

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS, ONEPLUS BULLETS WIRELESS Z2 SPECS, FEATURES

The Nord Buds wireless earbuds pack 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers and support Dolby Atmos playback. These wireless earbuds come with 4 microphones and use AI-powered noise reduction algorithms to reduce ambient noise, specifically wind noise, for clear voice calls.

They’re rated to deliver up to 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge – individually, the earbuds can last for up to 7 hours. There is support for “flash” or fast charging which can – as per OnePlus – provide 5 hours of audio playback after an 18-minute top-up. They’re IP55 or sweat resistant.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 wireless earphones—neckband-style—are a follow-up to the original OnePlus Bullets. They have 12.4 mm drivers and IP55 water and sweat resistance. They are rated to deliver up to 20hrs of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging.