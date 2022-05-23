OnePlus Nord Buds: Great for everyday use

With OnePlus Nord Buds, this device maker has made its debut in the hotly contested entry-level hearable category. Priced at Rs 2,799 and available in two colours—Black Slate and White Marble— OnePlus Nord Buds are equipped with rich features and high-end design, offering unparalleled audio experience amongst the entry-level hearables and great battery life with super-fast charging. Plus, they are IP55 rated against water and sweat, and have a sweat-resistant hydrophobic nano-coating that protects against corrosion.

The Nord Buds are equipped with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers that were handpicked by OnePlus’ acoustic engineers for their rich bass reproduction and razor-sharp treble. Just like the OnePlus Buds Z2, these come with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Nord Buds are equipped with four microphones for filtering out unwanted background noise during calls. Moreover, the Nord Buds leverage AI powered noise reduction algorithms and have a mechanical design to reduce the noise of wind blowing, allowing you to make crystal clear calls that amplify your voice.

The OnePlus Nord Buds deliver 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge—that’s over a day of grooving to music, playing games, or watching the latest blockbusters. The earbuds themselves provide seven hours of playback on a single charge. They support Flash Charge which provides five hours of audio playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

SPECIFICATIONS

*Drivers: 12.4mm Dynamic

*Wireless range: 10 metres

*Connectivity: Bluetooth version BT 5.2

*Charging interface: Wired, USB Type-C

*Battery: Per earbud (41mAh), Charging case 480mAh

*Estimated street price: Rs 2,799