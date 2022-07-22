OnePlus Nord Buds CE entry-level wireless earbuds confirmed to launch in India soon: Check details

OnePlus Nord Buds CE wireless earbuds will be launched in India soon, OnePlus announced today. For those unaware, CE stands for “Core Edition” in OnePlus-verse which is to say that the Nord Buds CE will be somewhat on the lines of the Nord Buds, but more affordable. Their exact launch date is yet to be revealed but it could be as early as end of this month or early August. OnePlus is also gearing to launch the OnePlus 10T flagship phone on August 3.

In a release sent out to the media today OnePlus said, “The Nord Buds CE will bolster Nord’s hold within the entry-level TWS segment,” adding the upcoming wireless earbuds “aim to make the signature OnePlus audio technology and experience more accessible to a wider range of audiophiles across the country.”

The Nord Buds sell for Rs 2,799 at the time of writing and the Nord Buds CE would be expected to be priced a bit lower than that. A teaser accompanying the announcement confirms the Nord Buds CE will come in white, at least, though there could be more options available launch. The Nord Buds launched in black and white initially. OnePlus recently added a third option called Blue Agate.

OnePlus is expected to reveal more details about hardware and design in the days leading into launch. The Nord Buds, to recall, pack 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers and support Dolby Atmos playback. These wireless earbuds come with 4 microphones and use AI-powered noise reduction algorithms to reduce ambient noise for seemingly clear voice calls.

They’re rated to deliver up to 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge – individually, the earbuds can last for up to 7 hours. There is support for fast charging which can – as per OnePlus – provide 5 hours of audio playback after an 18-minute top-up. They’re IP55 or sweat resistant.

Stay tuned for more on OnePlus Nord Buds CE.