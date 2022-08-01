OnePlus Nord Buds CE budget wireless earbuds with up to 20-hour battery life launched in India: Specs, price

OnePlus, today, launched the Nord Buds CE wireless earbuds in India. For those unaware, CE stands for “Core Edition” in OnePlus-verse which is to say that the Nord Buds CE are somewhat on the lines of the Nord Buds, but more affordable. OnePlus Nord Buds CE price in India is set at Rs 2,299 and they’ll be available starting August 4. OnePlus Nord Buds, for reference, are priced at Rs 2,799 in India.

ONEPLUS NORD BUDS CE SPECS, FEATURES

The Nord Buds CE pack 13.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers and are seemingly designed to offer a “powerful bass that is deep and provides an immersive experience”. Like the Nord Buds, they can use AI-powered noise reduction algorithms to reduce ambient noise for clear voice calls.

They’re rated to deliver up to 20 hours of combined playback on a single charge – individually, the earbuds can last for up to 4.5 hours. There is support for fast USB C charging which can – as per OnePlus – provide 81 minutes of audio playback after a 10-minute top-up.

These earbuds have a semi in-ear styling. The Nord Buds CE will come in two colourways – Moonlight White and Misty Grey. They’re IPX4 or sweat resistant.

The Buds CE can connect over Bluetooth 5.2 and are said to come with an ultra-low latency as low as 94 ms. There’s a built-in gaming mode, too. OnePlus device users will be able to use fast pairing while everybody else will need to download Oppo’s HeyMelody app for more granular controls. The Nord Buds CE will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores, Flipkart, and OnePlus partner offline stores including Reliance Digital & MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, LOT Mobiles, Top10 Mobiles, and The Chennai Mobiles.