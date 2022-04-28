OnePlus Nord Buds budget wireless earbuds with Dolby Atmos launched in India: Check price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds budget wireless earbuds were launched in India on Thursday, April 28, alongside the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The Nord Buds is officially the first audio product under the “Nord” banner. The idea, naturally, is to offer a Buds Z2 or even Buds Pro-like experience at a more affordable price. OnePlus Nord Buds price in India is set at Rs 2,799 and they’ll be available starting May 10.

The Nord Buds pack 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers and are seemingly designed to offer rich bass and “razor-sharp” treble. Like the Buds Z2, they support Dolby Atmos playback. These wireless earbuds come with 4 microphones and use AI-powered noise reduction algorithms to reduce ambient noise, specifically wind noise, for clear voice calls.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 chip launched in India; price starts at Rs 19,999

They’re rated to deliver up to 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge – individually, the earbuds can last for up to 7 hours. There is support for “flash” or fast charging which can – as per OnePlus – provide 5 hours of audio playback after an 18-minute top-up.

These earbuds have a flattened-out stem and semi in-ear styling. The Nord Buds will come in two colourways – Black Slate and White Marble. They’re IP55 or sweat resistant.

They connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and are said to come with an ultra-low latency as low as 94 ms. OnePlus device users will be able to use fast pairing while everybody else will need to download Oppo’s HeyMelody app for granular controls.

The Nord Buds will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive stores, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R with 150W SuperVOOC charging, Dimensity 8100 Max chip launched in India: Check price, specs