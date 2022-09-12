OnePlus Nord & Skullcandy Earbuds: Richer audio, smarter features and reliable, too

Wireless earbuds may be a hot commodity these days with so many choices; however these audio accessories have their pain points too. Typical problems are inability to sync with the mobile or laptop, repeatedly disconnecting, voice disappearing from one unit, etc. Performance issues are maximum in unknown brands and mind you, there are plenty of them around in the market.

Brands such as OnePlus, Skullcandy are serious players and not fly-by-night operators; we pick their latest wireless earbuds and check out their overall performance.

Skullcandy Mod Earbuds

These true wireless earbuds are nicely built and come with high-end features and a mid-level price. From outdoor excursions to intense gym days, Mod users can keep up with any adventure thanks to an IP55 sweat-, dust- and water-resistance rating. Here’s the best part: Mod lets you customise your button settings and EQs, adjust outside noise levels with Stay-Aware Mode and connect to multiple devices at once. There’s also a multipoint pairing feature that enables seamless toggling between multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer, ensuring music will resume on a user’s phone once the Zoom meeting wraps up on your laptop.

Also Read: Apple confirms iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library feature is delayed; to come later this year

Plus, a Clear Voice Smart Mic in each bud reduces background noise for crystal-clear calls. Basically, this niche technology (Clear Voice Smart Mic) utilises artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice. Also, built-in Tile Finding Technology allows users to simply “ring” either earbud from the free Tile app or view the earbuds’ last known location on a map in case one is ever misplaced. And with a total of 34 hours of battery life between the buds and the case, Mod ensures users will never miss a beat, wherever their playlists take them. A charge of 10 minutes gives 2 hours of usage.

KEY FEATURES

True wireless via Bluetooth (v5.2)

Dual noise reducing microphones

Preset and custom EQ modes

34 hours of battery life (7 hrs in Bud, 27 in case)

Estimated street price: Rs 5,999

OnePlus Nord Buds CE Earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds CE are the company’s latest and affordable, featured-packed wireless earbuds. The pair succeeds on several fronts, with powerful bass depth, strong battery life, and IPX4 rating against water and sweat, and therefore can accompany you everywhere.

The Nord Buds CE is equipped with 13.4mm titanium dynamic drivers which deliver a powerful sound. Once synced with a music source, there is a powerful bass that is deep and provides an immersive experience. These buds feature a special closed-tube design that boosts the booming bass up to 3dB. Whether it’s pop, rock or classical, the Nord Buds CE comes with suitable EQ modes. For instance, there is deep pulsing bass for when you want to feel the groove. Then, comes Serenade, this mode’s all about the vocals. There’s Balanced mode that ensures you get a bit of everything with beautifully balanced bass, treble, and vocals. Plus, the Gentle mode brings out the lows with soft, mellow vocals and audio.

Nord Buds CE’s battery life lets you listen up to 4.5 hours with the buds and 20 hours with the charging case. You can charge it for just 10 minutes for an additional 81 minutes.

KEY FEATURES

Bluetooth version 5.2

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz

13.4 mm dynamic drivers

Combined playback 20 hours (4.5 hours playback, 3 hours of phone calls)

Estimated street price: Rs 2,299