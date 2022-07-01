OnePlus Nord 2T with Dimensity 1300, 80W fast charging launched in India: Price, full specs

OnePlus Nord 2T was launched in India on Friday, July 1. As the name suggests, the Nord 2T is basically a souped-up Nord 2, with a faster chip and charging. Think of it as a “super-charged” Nord 2. Despite bringing some noteworthy upgrades, OnePlus has kept the price of the Nord 2T around the same ballpark figure as the Nord 2, which is nice. OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999 and it will be available starting July 5.

At its price, the Nord 2T will compete with phones like the Poco F4 (review) and iQOO Neo 6 (review).

ONEPLUS NORD 2T PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 33,999.

The Nord 2T will go on sale starting July 5 (12pm) across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores, Amazon, and OnePlus authorised partner stores.

ICICI credit and debit card users will be eligible for an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 on buying the Nord 2T between July 5-July 11, OnePlus has announced. The brand will also offer no cost EMI for up to 3 months till the end of July to them.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T SPECS, FEATURES

The Nord 2T has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and optical in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole punch cut-out. The panel is HDR10+ certified.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chip, a bump over the Nord 2’s Dimensity 1200. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. The phone runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Nord 2T has the same triple cameras on the back as the Nord 2. This is a combination of 50MP main (Sony IMX766 sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP mono lens shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Nord 2, to recall, came with 65W charging.

OnePlus has tweaked the design a bit though the Nord 2 and 2T have more or less the same dimensions and layout measuring about 8.2mm and weighing in at around 190g. You get OnePlus’s signature alert slider, too. The Nord 2T will be available in two colourways— Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.