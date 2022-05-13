OnePlus Nord 2T with 80W fast charging to launch on May 19, OnePlus Ace Speed Edition coming on May 17

OnePlus is gearing to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T, a potential follow-up to the Nord 2, in Europe on May 19. The Nord 2T will be joined by the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. It will support 80W fast charging, OnePlus has confirmed. On May 17, it will launch the OnePlus Ace Speed Edition which appears to be a “lite” version of the recently announced OnePlus Ace. This phone, OnePlus has confirmed, will have a camera island styling somewhat similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The Nord 2T has a big chance of coming to India, but we will have to wait and watch out on the Ace Speed Edition. OnePlus sells the Ace under the name of 10R in India, so it won’t be surprising if something like that is planned for its speed edition variant, too.

OnePlus Nord 2T expected specs, features

The Nord 2T has leaked extensively online, so we have a fair bit of idea, already, of what to expect. The phone was spotted on AliExpress recently, more specifically its website in France, revealing its full design, specs as well as tentative pricing. As per the listing, the OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to come in grey and green colourways. It is said to come with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out. This is said to house a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Nord 2T is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 software. The phone is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

For photography, the Nord 2T is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor behind an optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP monochrome sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T, as per the listing, will carry a “final price” of $399 (roughly Rs 30,700) on AliExpress but that could well be a placeholder text.

OnePlus Ace Speed Edition expected specs, features

OnePlus has revealed the full design of the Ace Speed Edition ahead of launch. It will look nothing like the Ace/10R. While the Ace and 10R have a flat-frame body, the Speed Edition is curvier with its fingerprint scanner— possibly – embedded into the side power key. It will have USB Type-C charging and retain a headphone jack. The biggest takeaway is the rear camera styling which appears to be inspired by the OnePlus 10 Pro’s. It will have three cameras on the back.

The OnePlus Ace Speed Edition will be available in grey and blue colourways. Not a lot is known about its specs and features at the time of writing.

