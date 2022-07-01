OnePlus Nord 2T versus OnePlus Nord 2 versus OnePlus Nord CE 2: Prices, specs, and features compared

OnePlus, today, launched the OnePlus Nord 2T in India. The Nord 2T is a souped-up Nord 2 with an updated design, slightly more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip, and faster 80W charging. It is following hot on the heels of the Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite. OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999.

Since it’s a T-upgrade and not a complete overhaul, question is how big is it? Here we take a look at how the Nord 2T compares with the Nord 2. For some more context, we’re also adding the entry-level OnePlus Nord CE 2 (review) to the list, just so we know where it stands in the whole equation.

OnePlus Nord 2T versus OnePlus Nord 2 versus OnePlus Nord CE 2: Every difference that you wanted to know:

Design: Nord 2T and Nord 2, both, have a glass back and plastic frame while the Nord CE 2 Lite is all plastic. The Nord 2 and 2T have more or less the same dimensions and layout measuring about 8.2mm and weighing in at around 190g. The CE 2 Lite, owing to its complete plastic build, is the slimmest (7.8mm) and lightest (173g) among the lot. Nord 2 and Nord 2T come with OnePlus’s signature alert slider. The Nord CE 2 Lite doesn’t have it.

Display: All the three phones have largely the same screen spec— 6.43-inch 1080p 90Hz AMOLED. Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite additionally have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and support HDR10+ playback.

Processor: Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chip. The Nord 2 has the Dimensity 1200 while the CE packs the Dimensity 900.

RAM, Storage: Nord 2T is available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. Nord 2 is available in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations. Both use LPDDR4X RAM and UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. Nord CE 2 comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. It uses UFS2.2 storage which is expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot.

Software: Nord 2T runs Android 12 based OxygenOS. Nord 2 and Nord CE 2 run Android 11.

Rear camera setup: Nord 2T and Nord 2 have more or less the same rear camera setup— 50MP main f/1.8 with OIS, 8MP f/2.2 120-degree ultrawide, and 2MP mono. Nord CE 2 Lite has a 64MP f/1.79 main, 8MP f/2.2 119-degree ultrawide, and 2MP f/2.4 macro. All the three phones can record 4K@30fps videos.

Front camera: Nord 2T and Nord 2 have the same 32MP f/2.4 selfie camera. The CE 2 has a 16MP f/2.4 front camera. All the three phones can record 1080p@30fps videos.

Battery capacity, fast charging: All the three phones have a 4,500mAh battery. The Nord 2T supports 80W fast charging while the Nord 2 and Nord CE 2 support 65W fast charging.

Speakers: Nord 2T and Nord 2 have dual speakers but no headphone jack. Nord CE 2 has a single speaker but retains the headphone jack.

Prices in India: OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 33,999. OnePlus Nord 2 is currently listed with the following prices— Rs 27,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 29,999 (8GB/128GB), and Rs 34,999 (12GB/256GB). Nord CE 2 starts at Rs 23,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 24,999.