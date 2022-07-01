OnePlus Nord 2T versus OnePlus Nord 2 versus OnePlus Nord CE 2: Prices, specs, and features compared

scorecardresearch

Written by FE Tech Desk
OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999.

OnePlus, today, launched the OnePlus Nord 2T in India. The Nord 2T is a souped-up Nord 2 with an updated design, slightly more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip, and faster 80W charging. It is following hot on the heels of the Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite. OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999.

Since it’s a T-upgrade and not a complete overhaul, question is how big is it? Here we take a look at how the Nord 2T compares with the Nord 2. For some more context, we’re also adding the entry-level OnePlus Nord CE 2 (review) to the list, just so we know where it stands in the whole equation.

Design: Nord 2T and Nord 2, both, have a glass back and plastic frame while the Nord CE 2 Lite is all plastic. The Nord 2 and 2T have more or less the same dimensions and layout measuring about 8.2mm and weighing in at around 190g. The CE 2 Lite, owing to its complete plastic build, is the slimmest (7.8mm) and lightest (173g) among the lot. Nord 2 and Nord 2T come with OnePlus’s signature alert slider. The Nord CE 2 Lite doesn’t have it.

Display: All the three phones have largely the same screen spec— 6.43-inch 1080p 90Hz AMOLED. Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 Lite additionally have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and support HDR10+ playback.

Processor: Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chip. The Nord 2 has the Dimensity 1200 while the CE packs the Dimensity 900.

RAM, Storage: Nord 2T is available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. Nord 2 is available in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations. Both use LPDDR4X RAM and UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. Nord CE 2 comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. It uses UFS2.2 storage which is expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot.

Software: Nord 2T runs Android 12 based OxygenOS. Nord 2 and Nord CE 2 run Android 11.

Rear camera setup: Nord 2T and Nord 2 have more or less the same rear camera setup— 50MP main f/1.8 with OIS, 8MP f/2.2 120-degree ultrawide, and 2MP mono. Nord CE 2 Lite has a 64MP f/1.79 main, 8MP f/2.2 119-degree ultrawide, and 2MP f/2.4 macro. All the three phones can record 4K@30fps videos.

Front camera: Nord 2T and Nord 2 have the same 32MP f/2.4 selfie camera. The CE 2 has a 16MP f/2.4 front camera. All the three phones can record 1080p@30fps videos.

Battery capacity, fast charging: All the three phones have a 4,500mAh battery. The Nord 2T supports 80W fast charging while the Nord 2 and Nord CE 2 support 65W fast charging.

Speakers: Nord 2T and Nord 2 have dual speakers but no headphone jack. Nord CE 2 has a single speaker but retains the headphone jack.

Prices in India: OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts at Rs 28,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 33,999. OnePlus Nord 2 is currently listed with the following prices— Rs 27,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 29,999 (8GB/128GB), and Rs 34,999 (12GB/256GB). Nord CE 2 starts at Rs 23,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 24,999.

