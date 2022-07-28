OnePlus Nord 2T & iQOO Neo 6: These phones juice up fast, really fast

What’s up with this charging business? Increasingly, handset makers are attempting to differentiate their new offerings on the basis of fast-charging capabilities. The consumer, especially the always-in-a-hurry young generation, couldn’t be happier – there is less down-time and better overall portability. We take a look at two new devices that are trying to steal the thunder when it comes to fast-charging abilities.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

My first impression: Nord 2T is one of the best mid-range phones around, with smooth and fast performance, decent cameras and a fine mix of hardware and software into one affordable package. First, the fast charging bit; Nord 2T packs the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that debuted on the OnePlus 10 Pro. This powers the device’s massive 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery from 1-100% in 27 minutes. It takes just 15 minutes to provide a day’s power—that’s 120% faster than the original OnePlus Nord.

The Nord 2T comes in two colour options—Gray Shadow and Jade Fog— and two configurations—8GB+128GB priced at Rs 28,999 and 12GB+256GB at Rs 33,999. At just 8.2mm in thickness and 190g in weight, the device feels comfortable in hand. There’s a large 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which delivers a fast and smooth scrolling experience. With HDR10+ support, users can watch videos from Netflix or Amazon Prime Video with richer colours. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that offers an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 3GHz. For a user, this means there’s better gaming performance, more efficient power consumption, and better temperature control with HyperEngine 5.0.

The Nord 2T stacks a powerful camera unit on its rear consisting of the same flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as the OnePlus 10R, a 120 degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP mono lens. On the front, we are looking at a 32MP front-facing sensor. Overall, the Nord 2T is a great device with everything you need, and at the right price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLEDdisplay, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300

OS: OxygenOS12.1 (Android 12)

Memory & Storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 4500mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 28,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 33,999 (12GB+256GB)

iQOO Neo 6 5G

IQOO devices have a strong focus on delivering great gaming experiences. They are spec-heavy, have bright and lively screens with lightning fast refresh rates, strong battery life, and of course, quick charging. iQOO Neo 6 ticks all the boxes right when it comes to a worthy phone for multimedia and gaming. It comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 50% battery in just 12 minutes. The phone is powered with Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display and HDR 10+ Certification to provide a great user experience.

The phone comes equipped with 36907mm2 Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor to provide a superior gaming experience. Trust me, you’ll feel the difference as you scroll through menus and blast through game worlds. I did not experience any lag whatsoever and display performance was also great. Full marks when it comes to performance, fast charging, display, camera and overall user experience. Highly recommended at this price point.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform

Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Cameras: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP (rear), 16MP front camera

Battery: 80W FlashCharge Technology with 4700mAh battery

Estimated street price: Rs 29,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 33,999 (12GB+256GB)