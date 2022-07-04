OnePlus Nord 2T: Essentially flagship, insanely affordable

There is a new OnePlus in tech town and this one comes from the Nord side.

2022 has been a busy year for OnePlus with the Never Settling brand living up to its tagline and bringing in a new approach with multiple launches at different price points. The year began with the flagship killing OnePlus 9RT and has since seen the launches of devices that have ranged from the premium OnePlus 10 Pro to the innovatively designed OnePlus 10R to the super affordable OnePlus Nord 2 CE. The latest addition to OnePlus’ portfolio is yet another special device – the OnePlus Nord 2T.

In 2020, OnePlus had totally changed the concept of the mid-segment phone by launching the Nord series with the tagline “Pretty much everything you could ask for.” The phone stunned the world by delivering a near-flagship experience at a surprisingly affordable price. The OnePlus Nord 2 took the Nord game a notch higher, so much so that OnePlus cut out the “Pretty much” from the tagline. The Nord 2 was everything you could ask for.” And the OnePlus Nord 2T carries this tradition forward, bringing flagship essentials at a surprising price to consumers.

The T variants were first seen in OnePlus’ legendary flagship line and were known for adding vital upgrades to flagships released earlier in the year. This concept now comes to the Nord series. The OnePlus Nord 2T further elevates the user experience by adding major upgrades to what were already flagship essentials. This is evident from the moment you see the phone, which has a distinctly different finish from the usual Nord line. Its Gray Shadow variant comes with a dark sandstone finish that makes it glitter subtly and will remind OnePlus veterans of the legendary OnePlus One, the phone that started the OnePlus movement. For those who want a lighter shade with a glossier finish, there is Jade Fog, with a jade green finish with foggy undertones. A very distinct camera unit on the back ensures that the slim (8.2 mm thin) OnePlus Nord 2T will stand out from the usual mid-segment crowd the moment you clap your eyes on it.

If its design makes it stand out from its competitors, its performance takes it to a totally different level from them. The OnePlus Nord 2T sports the same brilliant, top-of-the-line, bright Full HD+ 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate seen on the OnePlus Nord 2. It comes with HDR 10+ support, which means you can watch content from the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix in all its glory, without any compromises, and also has dual ambient light sensors that adjust brightness according to ambient light conditions. There is also a new processor powering all the action – the flagship level MediaTek Dimensity 1300, with up to12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This ensures that the OnePlus Nord 2T can handle everything you throw at it with ease, delivering OnePlus’ trademark fast and smooth experience, without ever breaking into a sweat. Making everything flow smoothly and intuitively is OxygenOS 12.1, OnePlus’ legendary, clutter-free interface, which is running on top of Android 12.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with the main sensor that is seen on the flagship level OnePlus 10R released earlier, the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766, with optical image stabilization (OIS), a rarity in the segment. What’s more, it comes with AI enhancements, enabled by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, resulting in breathtaking photographs and videos, no matter where you are and what time it is. You can even shoot slow-motion video at an amazing 960 fps, while videos shot in low light look outstanding, thanks to OnePlus Nord 2T’s AI Highlight Video mode, powered by Sony’s DOL-HDR image processing technology. Backing up the outstanding main sensor is an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view for a wider picture and a 2-megapixel mono lens. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) ensures fantastic, high-resolution selfies.

Of course, this is a OnePlus device, so it goes without saying that it is future-proof and comes with support for 5G. When the network arrives, you will be able to hit the high-speed ground running with the Nord 2T. Not just that, the OnePlus Nord 2T will receive two major Android updates and security updates for three years, ensuring that you are up to speed in software terms too.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is also a speed merchant in the battery charging department (hey, this is a OnePlus – the phone that gave us Warp Charge!). The phone gets the 80W SuperVOOC charging that was seen in the top of the line OnePlus 10 Pro flagship, which means that you can charge its large 4500 mAh battery in as little as 27 minutes. In fact, charging the OnePlus Nord 2T for a mere 15 minutes will get you through a day’s usage. It is TÜV Rheinland certified for safe fast-charging and usage, has 9 built-in temperature sensors to monitor the charging temperature, ensuring it stays cool during the charging process, and also has an independent integrated circuit (IC), to ensure charging safety and stability.

Quite astoundingly, OnePlus has brought all these enhancements at a price that is actually lower than that of the OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched last year. The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at a price of Rs 28,999 for its 8 GB/ 128 GB variant, as compared to Rs 29,999 for a similar variant of the OnePlus Nord 2. Even the high-end 12 GB/ 256 GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T comes for Rs 33,999, which is lower than the Rs 34,999 price tag of the OnePlus Nord 2. All of which makes the OnePlus Nord 2T a very special phone. It is the upgraded Nord 2 experience at a price that is actually lower than the OnePlus Nord 2. At a time when phone prices are rising, OnePlus has delivered flagship essentials – a flagship processor, flagship camera, and flagship charging – and yet kept the OnePlus Nord 2T insanely affordable. It does not get more special than that, does it?