OnePlus Nord 2T design, full specs leaked online hinting at imminent launch: Everything to know

OnePlus Nord 2T has been tipped to launch sometime in late April or in early May. It seems the rumoured launch window maybe spot-on as the alleged Nord 2T has found its way to AliExpress. The online retailer’s website for France has listed the OnePlus Nord 2T in full glory revealing not just design, but specs as well as tentative pricing of the purported Nord 2 follow-up. The design and specs, at least, fall in line with ongoing leaks. The phone in question was recently spotted on Thailand’s NBTC certification website, too, hinting at an imminent launch.

As per the AliExpress listing, the OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to come in grey and green colourways. It is said to come with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out. This is said to house a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Nord 2T is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 software. The phone is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

For photography, the Nord 2T is said to come with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor behind an optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP monochrome sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2T is listed with a “final price” of $399 (roughly Rs 30,700) on AliExpress but that could well be a placeholder pricing since OnePlus is yet to launch the phone. Speaking of which, you’re advised to take all this information with a pinch of salt because as of this point, OnePlus hasn’t even confirmed the existence of a product like the Nord 2T. That said, we’ve already heard and seen a lot about this phone and chances are, we might hear some formal announcement from OnePlus sooner rather than later. So, stay tuned for that.

OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE 2 Lite in India alongside the OnePlus 10R and Nord Buds. The Nord CE 2 Lite is a “lite” version of the Nord CE 2 (review) which was itself a watered-down version of the Nord 2. The Nord 2T, at least as far as naming is concerned, should be a more powerful Nord 2.

