OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with OnePlus 10 Pro-like 80W fast charging coming soon to India, OnePlus confirms

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is coming soon to India, OnePlus confirmed today. The Nord 2T was launched in Europe, not long ago, and was expected to arrive in the Indian market eventually with some online reports hinting at a July 27 window. Some have quoted July 1 as probable launch date, too. Whatever be the case, it seems OnePlus Nord 2T will officially arrive as soon as early July and with OnePlus kicking off the hype train, it won’t be long before we get a clearer picture.

Come to think of it, a July launch is not that surprising. The Nord 2 was launched in July 2021. The Nord 2T is essentially a souped-up Nord 2 with a tweaked design, an updated MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip, and faster 80W charging. It is following hot on the heels of the Nord CE 2 and Nord CE 2 Lite.

ONEPLUS NORD T2 5G SPECS, FEATURES

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole punch cut-out at one end of this screen housing a 32MP selfie shooter. The panel is HDR10+ certified.

Under the hood, you get a Dimensity 1300 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. Software is OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Nord 2T has three cameras on the back which is a combination of 50MP main (Sony IMX766 primary sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP mono lens shooter.

Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T 5G EXPECTED PRICE IN INDIA

The Nord 2T retails globally in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. OnePlus is expected to bring the same memory variants to India. According to reports, the Nord 2T 8GB/12GB version will be launched at Rs 28,999 while its 12GB/256GB model will come in at Rs 31,999.

At this price, the Nord 2T will compete with iQOO Neo 6, Poco F4 5G, and Motorola Edge 30.

