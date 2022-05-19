OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched with Dimensity 1300 chip, 80W fast charging: Check price, specs

OnePlus, today, launched the Nord 2T 5G, in Europe. The Nord 2T is a souped-up Nord 2 with a tweaked design, an updated MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip, and faster 80W charging. OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds alongside, in Europe (they were launched recently in India). OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in Europe starts at £369 (roughly Rs 36,000) for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It isn’t immediately clear if OnePlus is planning to bring the Nord 2T to India at the time of writing.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T 5G SPECS, FEATURES

The Nord 2T has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and optical in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole punch cut-out. The panel is HDR10+ certified.

Under the hood, the Nord 2T has a Dimensity 1300 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. Software inside the phone is OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Nord 2T has three cameras on the back. It has a 50MP main (Sony IMX766 primary sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP mono lens shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T PRICE

The Nord 2T starts at £369 (roughly Rs 36,000) for a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by £469 (roughly Rs 45,400). It will be available in two colourways— Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.