OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch date, memory variants, and price leaked online: Details

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launch in India is imminent, according to a new report. The Nord 2T was launched in Europe, not long ago, and was expected to arrive in the Indian market eventually though OnePlus, so far, has remained silent on the matter. Speculation is, now, rife that OnePlus will launch the Nord 2T in India on June 27 at a starting price of around Rs 29,000.

The Nord 2T is basically a souped-up Nord 2 with a tweaked design, an updated MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip, and faster 80W charging.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T INDIA LAUNCH TIPPED

According to tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), OnePlus is gearing to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T in India on June 27 with sale pegged to begin sometime between July 3 and July 5.

The Nord 2T retails globally in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. OnePlus is expected to bring the same memory variant to India. As per the leak, the Nord 2T 8GB/12GB version will be launched at Rs 28,999 while its 12GB/256GB model will come in at Rs 31,999.

The report goes a step further by, also, mentioning the launch offers. The tipster says the Nord 2T will be available with a cashback of Rs 4,000 on select bank cards.

That said, none of this has been officially confirmed by OnePlus so we advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

ONEPLUS NORD 2T SPECS, FEATURES

The Nord 2T, sold in Europe, comes with a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and in-screen fingerprint reader for biometrics. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole punch cut-out at one end housing a 32MP selfie shooter. The panel is HDR10+ certified.

Under the hood, you get a Dimensity 1300 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. Software inside the phone is OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the Nord 2T has three cameras on the back which is a combination of 50MP main (Sony IMX766 primary sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP mono lens shooter.

Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.