OnePlus Nord 2 with Dimensity 1200, 50MP triple camera and 65W fast charging launched in India; OnePlus Buds Pro coming soon

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone today at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The second-generation Nord pairs a OnePlus 9 series-like design scheme and a OnePlus 9 Pro-like 50MP primary rear camera with the Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip and 65W fast charging. Alongside the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus Buds Pro, follow-up to the OnePlus Buds from last year.

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro India prices and availability

The Nord 2 starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 34,999. The Nord 2 will also be available in 8GB/128GB model for Rs 29,999. It will come in three colourways: Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods. Shipping starts July 28 (early access from July 26).

OnePlus is yet to announce price and availability of the Buds Pro for the Indian market.

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro specs and features

The Nord 2 has a 6.4-inch “fluid” 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and optical in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which brings among other things, 5G connectivity to it. This is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. Software inside the phone is OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11. OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus Nord 2 will receive two major OS updates and three years of security updates.

For photography, the Nord 2 has three cameras on the back. It has a 50MP main (Sony IMX766 primary sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro

For some context, the original Nord came with a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and in-screen fingerprint reader, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.1 storage (non-expandable), 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging, triple rear cameras with 48MP main Sony IMX586 sensor behind an f/1.75 lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide-angle with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro and another 5MP depth camera. On the front, it came with a 32MP main and another 8MP ultra wide-angle camera with 105-degree field-of-view.

As for the OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus claims that smart adaptive noise cancellation in these TWS earbuds can reduce ambient noise by up to 40 dB. Battery life is rated for up to 28 hours with ANC enbaled (and 39 hours without). Rounding off the package are IP55 rating and fast charging.