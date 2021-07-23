OnePlus Nord 2 versus Poco F3 GT: Every difference that you wanted to know

Both phones have the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip.

A day after OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco has launched the Poco F3 GT in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 is what you can call a more “mainstream” phone that should appeal to all kind of buyers. The Poco F3 GT with its dedicated gaming triggers and exhaustive cooling mechanism, meanwhile, looks like a gaming phone first, though there’s no reason why those looking for a more well-rounded product should not fancy it. At their heart, both phones have the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 system-on-chip. They are priced similarly too, to an extent.

Also Read | Poco F3 GT launched in India, brings MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip and 67W fast charging for Rs 26,999

The Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. The Poco F3 GT price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations for Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively.

Let’s take a quick look at both these phones to find out how they stack up against each other:

The F3 GT screams “gaming” from the get-go. It has a sharper-looking rear made of glass – this is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 – and accent lighting around the camera module. The outer frame is made of metal. And did we say, it has physical shoulder buttons? And, they are retractable, as well, meaning you can choose to use them at will (while in all the other times, they can stay concealed). What makes it an everyday phone, too, are the dimensions. Poco has made this thing very slim and light. It measures as much as the Nord 2 and is just a wee bit heavier. The F3 GT is also IP53-certified. The Nord 2, meanwhile, looks a lot like the OnePlus 9 with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back and plastic frame which is to say that, it is pretty good looking.

Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader in the F3 GT while the Nord 2 has an optical in-screen solution.

The F3 GT has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling). This is a 10-bit panel that also supports HDR10+ playback. An interesting thing about the F3 GT is that Poco has been able to reduce the chin on this one. The Nord 2 has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and HDR10+ support. Both phones have a hole punch cut-out.

Under the hood, both phones have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Nord 2 comes in three configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The F3 GT comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. Both phones are using UFS3.1 storage and lack storage expansion.

The Nord 2 has three cameras on the back. It has a 50MP main (Sony IMX766 primary sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP mono lens shooter. The F3 GT also has three cameras, including a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter. Both phones can record at up to 4K@30fps. The Nord 2 has a 32MP front camera while the F3 GT has a 16MP front camera. Both cap at 1080p@30fps.

Both phones pack dual speakers and skip a headphone jack.

The F3 GT has a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The Nord 2 has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 with Dimensity 1200, 50MP triple camera launched in India; OnePlus Buds Pro coming soon