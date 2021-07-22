OnePlus Nord 2 versus OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE: Every difference that you wanted to know

The Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs 27,999.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 2. The Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. Eagle-eyed readers will be quick to point out, the Nord 2 costs more than the original Nord from last year. The first-gen Nord started at Rs 24,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage (a 12GB/256GB version of the phone cost Rs 29,999). Interestingly, OnePlus has another phone called the OnePlus Nord CE this year, to cover this price point. The original Nord has been discontinued in India.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 with Dimensity 1200, 50MP triple camera launched in India; OnePlus Buds Pro coming soon

A quick look at its spec-sheet and it’s obvious, the Nord 2 is a sizeable upgrade over its predecessor. It has a new design, a more powerful system-on-chip and main camera, as also, a bigger battery and faster charging. Those who have been critical about the brand’s cut back on 5G bands will be pleased to know, the Nord 2 supports an upwards of five 5G bands – the most for any OnePlus phone in India. There’s a lot to like about the Nord 2 and even though OnePlus is going up the price ladder a bit here, it is at least justifying the bump with noticeable improvements in hardware, something you can’t say about some of its other phones like the OnePlus 9R and even the OnePlus 9.

Here’s a quick look at the OnePlus Nord 2 and how the new Nord compares with the original as well as with the more affordable Nord CE:

Like the original Nord, the Nord 2 is also made of glass and plastic. The front and back have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 while the outer frame is made of plastic. Both phones come with a hole punch cut-out on the side and feature OnePlus’s hallmark alert slider. Like the original, the Nord 2 also does not have a headphone jack. But it has dual speakers. The Nord CE is made entirely out of plastic and has no display protection. It is the first OnePlus phone to come without an alert slider. For what it’s worth, the Nord CE has a headphone jack. All the three phones have an in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

The Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch “fluid” 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution with HDR10+ support. The original Nord came with a slightly bigger 6.44-inch display. Everything else was similar. The Nord CE also has a 6.43-inch “fluid” 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution but no HDR10 support.

Under the hood, the Nord 2 has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The original Nord came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Nord CE has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. All the three phones support 5G.

The Nord 2 comes in three configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. OnePlus is using fast UFS3.1 storage in the Nord 2. The original Nord also came in three configurations: 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It came with slower UFS2.1 storage. The Nord CE comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations – with UFS2.1 storage. None of these phones support storage expansion.

The Nord 2 has three cameras on the back. It has a 50MP main (Sony IMX766 primary sensor) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP ultra wide-angle, and another 2MP mono lens shooter. The original Nord came with four rear cameras with 48MP main Sony IMX586 sensor behind an f/1.75 lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide-angle with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro and another 5MP depth camera. The Nord CE has a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP depth camera. All the three phones can shoot at up to 4K@30fps.

On the front, the Nord 2 has a 32MP camera. The original Nord came with a 32MP main and another 8MP ultra wide-angle camera with 105-degree field-of-view on the front. The Nord CE has a 16MP front camera. Only the original Nord’s front camera could shoot at up to 4K@60fps.

The Nord 2 has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The original Nord came with a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The Nord CE has a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Also Read | With OnePlus Nord, OnePlus has successfully pulled an Apple; here’s how