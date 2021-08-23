OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Sleek device with slick performance and capable cameras

It also integrates powerful camera hardware with AI-assisted software enhancements, courtesy of the new MediaTek chipset, to deliver a great photography experience.

In recent years, OnePlus phones have consistently proven to be excellent devices at nearly half the price of their competitors. Recently, we got our hands on Nord 2 5G, the newest addition to the brand’s more affordable Nord smartphone line. It pushes the limits of a great everyday phone; let us check out the finer details and overall running.

The Nord 2 makes a great first impression. It delivers a comprehensive upgrade from the first Nord, from camera and performance to charging and design. It comes with a heady mix of advanced hardware and software, including a 50 MP AI triple camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), Warp Charge 65, and the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, along with OnePlus’s signature OxygenOS software to offer users a fast, smooth, and versatile experience.

Out of the box, the Nord 2 is a beautiful, classy device with a sleek design. It comes in three attractive colours—Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods—all of which are durable, fingerprint-resistant and beautifully crafted. Our trial unit was the Blue Haze, 12GB+256GB variant that retails for Rs 34,999; the other one is 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 29,999.

The Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate; (I found the screen size a bit large for single-handed use). The screen features very good brightness and colour balance. With AI Colour Boost and AI Resolution Boost, the phone offers vivid and dynamic visual experiences. Photos look natural, videos come to life with striking graphics.

The Nord 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, which is supposed to provide 65% faster CPU performance and 125% GPU performance when compared to the earlier Nord device. With its 12GB RAM, users can experience powerful gaming and snappier multitasking. It also integrates powerful camera hardware with AI-assisted software enhancements, courtesy of the new MediaTek chipset, to deliver a great photography experience.

The new OnePlus device brings major improvements in night time photography with OIS and the main 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, which is capable of capturing 56% more light than the Sony IMX586 from the first Nord. With Nightscape Ultra, an enhanced version of OnePlus’s Nightscape Mode, users are able to shoot better and brighter photos even in conditions as dim as 1 lux. The Nord 2 features an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field of view along with a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, the highest resolution front camera on a OnePlus device. The new Group Shots 2.0 feature on the front camera can detect up to five faces at a time, and optimises aspects from skin tone to facial details. In addition, the phone is equipped with AI Video Enhancement which improves the brightness, colour, and contrast of video recordings in real-time.

Like the flagship OnePlus 9 series, the Nord 2 features a 4500mAh dual cell battery. With its Warp Charge 65 charging technology, it charges from 0-100% in less than 35 minutes. The phone is pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.3, OnePlus’ fastest and most responsive software to date.

In my overall experience, the Nord 2 left a lasting impression. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience. A great everyday phone for the price and value conscious lot.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.43-inches fluid AMOLED display, 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI

Operating system: OxygenOS 11.3 (based on Android 11)

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (rear), 32MP Front Camera

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Battery: 4500mAh Dual Cell Battery, Warp Charge 65

Estimated street price: Rs 29,999 (8GB + 128GB), Rs 34,999 (12GB+256GB)