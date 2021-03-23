OnePlus launches OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch: Specs, features, price and everything to know

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch on Tuesday. The OnePlus 9 series as expected, has three models – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. While the 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are follow-ups to the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T/OnePlus 8 from last year, the OnePlus 9R is an all-new “affordable” gaming phone from OnePlus that is an India-exclusive at this point of time – and must not be confused with its Nord series phones. The OnePlus Watch is meanwhile OnePlus’s first smartwatch.

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch prices

OnePlus 9 8GB/128GB: Rs 49,999

OnePlus 9 12GB/256GB: Rs 54,999

OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB/128GB: Rs 64,999

OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB/256GB: Rs 69,999

OnePlus 9R 8GB/128GB: Rs 39,999

OnePlus 9R 12GB/256GB: Rs 43,999

OnePlus Watch Classic Edition: Rs 16,999

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition: To be announced later

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 specs and features

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 is their “revamped” camera system that OnePlus has made in cooperation with Hasselblad. Both phones come with a “Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” as part of the brand’s newly announced three-year partnership with the iconic Swedish camera maker.

The partnership is kicking off with only software improvements though. This means, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 come with a new colour tuning system – called Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad – for supposedly more accurate and natural-looking photos and a new pro mode with “an authentic Hasselblad look and feel and an unprecedented amount of control for professional photographers to fine-tune their photos.”

As for camera hardware, both OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 come with a 48MP custom Sony IMX789 sensor with support for 12-bit RAW capture and another 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor sitting behind a freeform lens which is said to help take distortion-free ultra-wide photos.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 Pro also has a third 8MP “standard” telephoto camera with 3x magnification and another 2MP monochrome camera for portrait photography. The OnePlus 9 has only the latter – so no telephoto on this one.

The other big highlight of the OnePlus 9 series, particularly the OnePlus 9 Pro, is its fast display. The OnePlus 9 Pro has an LTPO panel which makes its AMOLED display dynamically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz – the panel also has 10bit colour support. Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out that Oppo’s recently launched Find X3 Pro also has a similarly stacked display. TL;DR version: it is.

More specifically, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1440p+ resolution. The OnePlus 9 on the other hand has a smaller 6.55-inch “flat” AMOLED with 1080p+ resolution again, with 120Hz refresh rate though it is not adaptive as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor and pack the same 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro also gets 50W fast wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 has 15W wireless charging support.

Software inside both the phones is Android 11-based OxygenOS globally, while in China, OnePlus will ship them with Oppo’s ColorOS – so no HydrogenOS.

OnePlus 9R specs and features

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R, the third phone in the OnePlus 9 series is exclusive to the Indian market. It is a stripped-down take on the OnePlus 9 (which also means that there is no Hasselblad branding on this one) or you can also call it a slightly spruced up OnePlus 8T.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and 120Hz display — keeping rest of the specs more or less the same as the 8T.

OnePlus Watch specs and features

The OnePlus Watch, the brand’s first smartwatch, has apparently been the “most-requested device” from the OnePlus community, according to CEO Pete Lau. It will be available in stainless steel and a more premium cobalt alloy options – this is limited edition offering. The stainless-steel OnePlus Watch will come in midnight silver and midnight black colourways while the cobalt limited edition comes in gold.

The OnePlus Watch has a round dial and comes in single 46mm size with the stainless-steel version shipping with flouroelastomer sports band and cobalt edition with a leather band. The watch is both IP68- and 5ATM-certified. It has a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display.

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus is going with a “custom” OS, a smart wear operating system based on RTOS (or Real-time operating system) in the OnePlus Watch. For some context, the Realme Watch also comes with proprietary software built on top of RTOS. OnePlus is touting interconnectivity elements which means that the OnePlus Watch will be able to communicate with “OnePlus smartphones, audio peripherals, smartwear devices, and even OnePlus TVs, making smart control over all these devices simple and intuitive.”

As for fitness smarts, the OnePlus Watch features blood Oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alert, sedentary reminders, and over 110+ modes including jogging, running, mountaineering, cricket, yoga and more. The watch has 4GB internal storage (for up to 500 songs) and GPS built-in.

The OnePlus Watch supports Warp charge which is claimed to offer a week’s power in 20 minutes – a day’s power in 5 minutes. As for the battery itself, OnePlus claims the OnePlus Watch can last up to two weeks on a full charge.